ECZ’s objection to audit of voters register raises concerns – Kalala

JACK Kalala says the ECZ management’s objection to an independent audit of the new Voters’ Register raises serious concerns about the credibility of the register.

In an interview yesterday, the former special assistant for policy, project implementation and monitoring in president Levy Mwanawasa administration said given the controversy surrounding the new Voters’ Register from the beginning of the process, one would expect that Electoral Commission of Zambia would make the register more open to public scrutiny.

On January 25, ECZ said it would not conduct an audit of the register given that it’s a new register of voters which will address most of the concerns that stakeholders may have.

“The management of elections is the sole mandate of the Electoral Commission of Zambia which includes the registration of voters. Where need be, an audit of the register can be conducted as was the case in 2016 led by the Commission in a transparent manner that takes into account the concerns of the stakeholders,” read the statement.

ECZ however said stakeholders wishing to conduct an independent audit of the register can take advantage of the verification of voter’s details once the Commission opens up the verification and physical inspection of the voters’ register to the public.

It said the electoral process Act of 2016 makes provision for inspection and raising of objections of the provisional register of voters.

But Kalala said the ECZ is a public entity mandated to manage the electoral process in Zambia in an open and transparent manner that would give credence and credibility to the outcome of the election results to the satisfaction of all stakeholders.

“It is therefore important that nothing should be done undercover. ECZ should avoid any conduct or act that would cast any doubt or suspicion on the electoral process. ECZ is not a private entity for those in charge to manage it,” he said. “It does not belong to the party in power but to the people of Zambia who are the ultimate owners. The office bearers are ultimately accountable and answerable to the people of Zambia, not to any political party whether in power or not. ECZ should not be seen to favour any particular person or party.”

Kalala said ECZ’s operations and activities should be open and transparent to the public.

Meanwhile, Kalala said COVID-19 should not be used as an excuse to restrict the number of international observers.

“There has been no restriction on tourists or any other foreign travellers from entering the country; the same condition should apply to election observers. What is important, like in other cases, health guidelines should be strictly observed,” he said.

Kalala said if the country was so concerned about the spread of COVID-19, why then has President Edgar Lungu been gallivanting across the country holding public rallies without worry about spreading the virus.

“In fact it is President Lungu who has been responsible for spreading the COVID-19 pandemic to the remote parts of our country,” he said.

Kalala asked the ECZ to conduct the electoral process in a responsible and transparent manner to ensure a credible, fair and acceptable outcome of the elections.