FQM delaying North West Rail project – Kavindele

ENOCH Kavindele says the intransigence of First Quantum Minerals is delaying the first phase construction of the 350-kilometre North West Rail from Chingola to Kalumbila.

Meanwhile, Kavindele says it is upsetting that First Quantum Minerals (FQM) has cancelled a commodity hauling contract with Mining Haulage, owned by Chingola businessman Richard Kazala.

Kavindele is the chairman of North West Rail (NWR) project.

30 per cent shareholding in NWR is owned by the government of Zambia through the Industrial Development Corporation (IDC), and the rest of the shares are for financiers and other shareholders.

“The agreement I have with government is that they are not putting any money,” Kavindele, a former Republican vice-president, told The Mast in Lusaka on Wednesday. “Their (government’s) contribution is the land on which the railway line will be built and NWR project will create employment for 4, 600 people during construction.”

He said funding for the first phase of the rail project – from Chingola to Kalumbila – was already there.

“We are just waiting for the signing of the off-take agreements,” Kavindele said. “The arrogance of FQM is delaying the start-up of North West Rail. We have found all the money for the project from reputable development institutions around Africa and outside.”

He explained that NWR found the money to start the project on condition that there was signing of off-take agreements with the mines that: “they will use the rail.”

Kavindele noted that there was already a law in Zambia which required that 30 per cent of all heavy freight was carried by rail.

He said the fact that there was no railway line yet in North-Western Province meant that hauling of heavy consignment could not be implemented there.

“All those muzungus (whites) in the North-Western Province, the FQM, are very keen to delay the project – all because they themselves have become transporters,” Kavindele charged.

He explained that asking for off-take agreements was how such business was done.

Kavindele recalled that even FQM, before starting operations at its Kansanshi Copper Mines in Solwezi, their lenders wanted to know who was going to off-take the production before they had a smelter.

“So, they (FQM) produced an agreement they had with Chambishi Smelter – that that’s where they will be smelting. Based on that, they were lent money to develop the mine and subsequently built their own smelter,” he noted. “So, what we are asking for is what is normally the case.”

Kavindele is displeased that FQM is trying to delay the commencement of the construction of the railway line.

He indicated that NWR has since written to FQM to tell them that: “we don’t need your money.”

“We have all the money from development banks. All that we need are just the off-take agreements that ‘you’ll use the rail when it’s built’,” Kavindele said, adding that the period for building the Chingola to Solwezi railway line is 18 months.

He said North-Western Province this year would have two new mines, each one of them being developed at over US $1 billion.

Kavindele added that there were 17 significant mining projects in Zambia, currently at the second phase of exploration.

“So, the roads in North-Western Province cannot take all those trucks that will be carrying minerals. The trucks are damaging the road very much!” he cautioned. “Although a year ago the Chingola – Solwezi road was repaired at a tremendous cost to government, it has already started cracking. Right now, about 800 to a thousand trucks pass on the Chingola – Solwezi road every day.”

Kavindele continued: “so, with these other mines coming on stage, you’ll have a situation where even 5,000 trucks will be passing on that road per day.”

“But that Chingola–Solwezi road can’t take 5,000 heavy trucks laden with copper. There will now be mines in Zambezi, Mwinilunga and Kabompo districts!” he said. “So, it’s absolutely necessary that we start the construction of this rail now, to be able to take the additional cargo that will come. So, we have written to the IDC because of the intransigency of those people at FQM.”

He showed The Mast correspondence from NWR to IDC Group chief executive officer Mateyo Kaluba.

The letter, inter alia, indicates that it is the desire of Zambia’s political leaders that the ground-breaking ceremony for NWR is held before the end of April this year.

“We should work accordingly,” Kavindele stated in the letter dated February 1, 2021.

The letter was copied to the Minister of Transport and Communications, the Secretary to the Cabinet – Cabinet Office, the Ministry of Transport and Communications permanent secretary and the transport director at the Ministry of Transport and Communications.

In the interview with The Mast, Kavindele further regretted that while North-Western Province contributed huge revenue to the government from the copper mines located there, “the people there are not really benefiting much.”

“Yes, they (FQM) have built very elaborate world-class schools there like Trident. But at K98,000 per term, there is no one in North-Western Province who can afford,” he lamented. “There are only about three, four North-Western Province children, because of the exorbitant fees per term – plus other fares, it goes to K100,000 or slightly more per term.”

Kavindele went on to say that it was: “a documented fact” that FQM was now operating mines in other parts of the world like Finland, Russia, Turkey, Chile, Peru, out of the money that was made in North-Western Province of Zambia.

“Money from North-Western has gone on to help establish these other mines,” Kavindele charged.

“So, why can’t they put up a university there [in North-Western Province]?”

Meanwhile, Kavindele highlighted serious concerns of North-Westerners about existing shortage of employment in the mineral-endowed province.

He commiserated with the 400 people (200 from Chingola and another 200 from Kalumbila) whose jobs are on the line following FQM’s cancellation of a transportation contract with Mining Haulage – where they work.

“Those workers risk being laid off because his (Kazala’s) contract has been taken away. He has got 90 trucks that will now be lying idle because the contract has been given to JC Bousifield and BHL. BHL has about 300 trucks and JC Bousifield has 135 trucks,” Kavindele said. “What they could have done, instead of cutting out Kazala completely, they could have reduced on the number of trucks that BHL has. But because those muzungus, the expatriate staff, have become the transporters, they just had to kick him (Kazala) out – which is totally wrong.”

He explained that people in North-Western Province were extremely upset that FQM cut business ties with Kazala’s Mining Haulage.

“To have taken the contract away from Kazala and give it to those expatriates…BHL, the main transporter there [at FQM-owned mines], they are now saying he (the proprietor of BHL, Buks Van Rensburg,) has become a Zambian. When did he become a Zambian?” Kavindele asked. “That man invited me to Johannesburg and offered me to buy his [trucking] business. He wanted me to buy his business! But I couldn’t because it is in the competitive field – with the rail.”

Kavindele explained that he could not commit himself to building a railway line and also venture into trucking.

“I had to do one of the two,” he said. “So, I declined the offer to buy his business. That’s the same person they are now saying ‘no, he is Zambian and he has so many trucks…’”

He further praised FQM country manager General Kingsley Chinkuli and urged the mining giant against using his remarkable reputation for expediency.

“We know him (General Chinkuli) as a highly respected man, a soldier and a gentleman. [But] they are using him to issue these misleading statements,” said Kavindele.