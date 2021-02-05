Fr Lupupa a dangerous demamogue – Mfula

WEARING a ‘dog collar’ doesn’t mean one has morals or wisdom, says former PF media director Chanda Mfula.

Responding to Fr Lastone Lupupa’s statement in a video which has gone viral where the priest said it would be better to rig elections than see a certain political party leader win.

In his statement as he preached in Church, Fr Lupupa accused a political party figure he was referring to of being proud and dangerous.

“Chawama twachita rig ama elections ukuchila bambi bakateke (it’s better we rig the elections than other to rule)…quote me,” Fr Lupupa said as he chuckled, in an undated video.

But Mfula said Fr Lupupa is a warmonger and a potential criminal in cleric guise.

Mfula, a doctorate student in media studies, journalism and democracy at University of Sussex, urged the Catholic Church to publicly admonish Fr Lupupa saying he doesn’t merit the title of ‘Father’.

He warned that demagogues are more dangerous when they hide in church robes and that Fr Lupupa is a shameless haranguer.

“Haven’t we heard scandal after scandal na ku Vatican? Tina Lesa, not umuntu munobe (You can only fear God, not a fellow human being.). Dividing the country should never be permitted from anyone, let alone someone who brandishes the bible. What guidelines does the Catholic [Church] give to such living priestly frauds like Lupupa?” Mfula asked.

He wondered what values Fr Lupupa represents and how they relate to Catholicism.

Mfula further questioned if the Church has endorsed such values or would let the nation know when he repents.

Fr Lupapa’s video in which he publicly stated that it would be better to rig the elections than see a certain president win has sent social media awash.

He said apart from endorsing electoral corruption, Fr Lupupa is clearly promoting a dangerous idea that the corrupt should not be made to account for their actions once they leave office and that fear of being made accountable for their actions is enough justification to corruptly cling on to power.

“It’s clear that Lupupa has gone against the proclamations of the Catholic Church that they take the side of the poor and speak truth to power. Essentially, then, Lupupa’s remarks are genocidal, criminal and despotic. He should surrender his priestly robes and join his fellow criminals in politics,” said Mfula.