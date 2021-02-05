Linguistic intelligence in right-handed, ambidextrous people

[By Humphrey M. Kapau]

Last week, I introduced you to the on-going debate in fields of linguistics, namely, psycholinguistics (i.e. language versus the mind) and neurolinguistics (language versus the brain) on the possible relationship between handedness and areas of linguistic intelligence.

I stated that our brains are divided into the left and the right hemispheres by the great longitudinal fissure and the two hemispheres are kept in communication with each other by a bundle of fibres connecting them, called the corpus callosum. Arising from the aforesaid, I introduced you to a theory of handedness called the Brain Hemisphere Division of Labour Theory (BHDLT) which argues that the hand we use reflects our areas of intelligence because each hemisphere is specialised (lateralised) in particular aspects of intelligences.

Using BHDLT as theoretical scope, I looked at left-handers and linguistic intelligence.

In today’s article, I conclude the topic by looking at linguistic intelligence in right-handers and the ambidextrous (people who use both hands). Thereafter, by using opposing findings from other researches done on the subject of handedness and linguistic intelligence, today’s article opposes certain assumptions and beliefs on the topic by giving insights into how our brains actually process language regardless of our handedness. I urge you to read my previous article on left-handers and linguistic intelligence so that you are not left behind.

Linguistic intelligence in right-handed and ambidextrous people

Talking about right-handers and linguistic intelligence, one of the earliest indications of brain function specialisation of language resulted from the research of French physician Pierre Paul Broca in 1861. Broca identified the left side of the brain, specifically the left frontal lobe area (Broca’s area), to be important in speech production. Research evidence has shown that lesion (damage) to the left frontal lobe of the brain creates a speech disorder called aphasia (Field, 2004).

In 1874, a German neurologist and psychiatrist, Carl Wernicke, discovered another area in the left hemisphere which is responsible for our ability to understand language, and named it Wernicke’s area (Bogen and Bogen, 1976). Therefore, strictly going by the proponents of the Brain Hemisphere Division of Labour Theory, “right-handers are better placed when it comes to understanding and producing knowledge in fields of language such as phonology [the study of sounds in a language], syntax [the study of word order in sentences] and vocabulary” (Banich, 1997:75).

Right handers are also good at producing and understanding speech sounds; organising sentences (e.g. Achebe); mastering words; spellings; identifying singular and plural forms of words; comprehension; and general language creativity (e.g. Martin Luther King Jr.). This is because information about the sound structure of the word, that of individual syllables, exceptional features of plurality and singularity of words, types of tense, orthographical representation of a word and the lexical category of the word are dominated by the left hemisphere as part of our mental dictionary called the mental lexicon (Field, 2004).

This evidence suggests that language is dominant in the left hemisphere, thereby making right-handers easily play around with language since it is assumed the right hand is controlled by the left side of the brain (Healy, 2001). While the left hemisphere is dominated by language, the right hemisphere is dominated by numerical processing and computation (Code, 1997). Could this be why right-handers are mostly in language and social sciences while left-handers are usually good at numbers and logically more in natural sciences because of calculations? I will offer counter thoughts to this question below.

As for ambidextrous individuals (people who use both hands), proponents of BHDLT argue that ambidextrous individuals simply combine the linguistic abilities expressive in both left and right handers as highlighted above. Could this be entirely true? Well, let us look at criticisms levelled against scholars who generalise handedness, brain function and linguistic intelligence.

Criticisms

The generalisations about handedness, brain specialisation and linguistic intelligence can be criticised on many grounds, some of which are highlighted as follows: Firstly, the brain is a highly organised organ that interacts within itself, regardless of handedness. Although the brain is divided into two sides, the two sides are kept in communication with each other using a bundle of fibres called the corpus callosum. The lateralisation of the brain into the left and right hemispheres is merely a way of making it perform better and faster in specific cognitive functions and processes, just like computer hard drive is partitioned into local discs C and D to quicken processing.

Like computer hard drive partitioning, no brain hemisphere works in isolation from the other (Joseph, 1993:57). This is the reason why Albert Einstein (a right hander) could still be in natural sciences with Sir Isaac Newton (a left hander), and why Obama (a left hander) has language choice similar to Martin Luther King Jr. (a right-hander). In language for instance, a linguistic construction will call for both brain hemispheres to work together in terms of perception, production and even attaching paralinguistic aspects of prosody and pragmatics.

Secondly, recent research has shown that although 95 per cent of right-handed people have left hemisphere dominance for language, only 18.8 per cent of left-handers have right hemisphere dominance for language function. Additionally, 19.8 per cent of left-handers have bilateral functions (Annett, 2002:93). Even within language functions such as semantics (the study of meaning), syntax (the study of word order in sentences) and prosody (tone and rhythm in speech), the degree of dominance may differ (Banich, 1997:17). Thus, though handedness can sometimes reflect areas of brain function dominance, it is not a clear indication of a person’s areas of intelligence.

Thirdly, it is not always true that some brain functions must be specialised in the right hemisphere and others in the left hemisphere. There are always exceptions to the rule. For example, neurological evidence has revealed that children born with or those that develop, early in life, cortical lesion (damage) to parts of the brain thought to be important in language processing would have different parts of the brain “take over” the functions of the damaged parts. This evidence suggests that “though there might be pre-existing biological conditions for brain function specialisation, the brain can have neural plasticity [i.e. the brain’s ability to adjust to changes in the face of some parts of the brain being damaged]” (Code, 1997:7).

Furthermore, hemispherectomy (i.e. the surgical removal of a cerebral hemisphere) in children has shown that when one part of the hemisphere responsible for language is damaged, the other can assume the role of the impaired hemisphere even though this ability would slow down with age (Joseph, 1993:30; Munkombwe, 2021). Therefore, issues of plasticity overrule handedness: one can use a hand that corresponds to an impaired or removed cerebral hemisphere.

Lastly, it is not always brain lateralisation that determines intelligence or handedness. Intelligence is greatly influenced by a number of other factors such as genetics and the environment. Although bad genes can lead to mental disaster, anybody can be an excellent performer in both natural and social sciences as long as they are availed the right stimulus to learn and practise that which they learn.

Furthermore, hand preference, accidents and cultural beliefs also influence handedness. Some people use a certain hand to carry out tasks not because it can perform better but simply because they love it more than the other or they are handicapped in some way or because their culture forbids them to use the other hand (Joseph, 1993:53). However, we cannot entirely overrule cases where handedness reflects areas of intelligence (although the method is less scientific and less accurate due to counter evidence presented above). NB: Due to its multidisciplinary nature, this article was proof read by both linguists and medical doctors. My special thanks to Dr Joseph Kasongo and Dr Dickson Munkombwe for facilitating the medical review of my draft.

In a fortnight’s time, I shall look at how mother tongue mastery in childhood can help delay forgetfulness/memory loss in old age. This coming Friday, I shall publish reader responses from around the globe about this column. So far, I hope you are enjoying and appreciating the diverse nature of language. What are your thoughts and experiences about handedness and intelligence in general, and linguistics in particular?

Achebe (late): right-handed

