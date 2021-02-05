M’membe is correct about collapsed health system – Moyo

DR Fred M’membe is 100 per cent correct that our health system has collapsed, says social worker Joseph Moyo.

Speaking after providing over K600 transport money and rent for Lilian Siloka, 57 of Dambwa Site and Service, Moyo said Siloka who was supposed to have travelled to the University Teaching Hospital’s Cancer Clinic in Lusaka on January 14 has been let down by the health system in Zambia.

“The Socialist Party leader, Comrade Fred M’membe is very 100 per cent correct when he says our health system has collapsed. Siloka who has been living with cervical cancer since 2011 has been abandoned and let down by our health system. She has had to be given prescriptions at the Livingstone Central Hospital so that she buys medicine at private pharmacies,” he said. “Surely how can a poor woman who has failed to pay her rentals since May last year find money to buy drugs? She has failed to even find transport money to go to UTH. In other words, our system has left her to the evils of death.”

Moyo wondered how quality healthcare could be attained without drugs in hospitals.

“If you don’t take care of healthcare delivery it becomes dangerous. We need four pillars to be able to manage the health system namely: suitable buildings, qualified medical practitioners, medical equipment, and medicines,” said Moyo. “It is not about having a mortuary, this comes in if all the four pillars have been done and have failed. But the current situation is a shortcut for people to get to the morgue.”

And Siloka said her husband died in 2005.

She thanked Moyo for also donating 50 kilogrammes of mealie meal, sugar, cooking oil, paying off her 11 months’ rental arrears and also paying for her transport to and from Lusaka where she can access treatment at the cancer hospital.

Siloka thanked Moyo for also paying three months’ rent.

“I have no much words, only to thank God for giving me this family [Moyo and his daughter Mara). May He protect you and richly bless you,” said Siloka, holding back tears.

And Mara said it was not acceptable that a poor woman can be abandoned by the health system.

“This is not what we as a country can be proud of,” said Mara.