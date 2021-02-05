We need policies safeguarding women participation in politics – Siatubotu

THE Voice executive director Faith Siatubotu says there is need for Zambia to come up with specific policies that will safeguard the participation of women in politics.

In an interview, Siatubotu said the current political space was not inspiring to the womenfolk because it was full of lies, provocation and intimidation.

“We have talked year-in and out about the need to create a conducive environment for women to participate in politics but this has not yielded anything and it is for this reason that as the Voice organisation we want the country to come up with specific policies that will safeguard the participation of women in the political arena other than mere daily rhetoric we have been hearing about,” she said.

Siatubotu observed that the political arena was littered with episodes of violence which has made women shun politics leaving the show to men who have failed the country in many spheres.

“We have been seeing bloodshed every day, and this alone has sent shivers down the spines of women who are actually ready to lead. Recently, some months ago, we saw the UPND’s Charmaine Musonda being attacked at her farm by suspected political cadres and no arrest was made. We also saw how the Socialist spokesperson, Rehoboth Kafwabulula, was asked unnecessary questions at some interview. A number of women are harassed in the political arena and this is discouraging. How do women safely participate if they are being harassed? How do we protect and safeguard them to comfortably take part? We know how society is perceiving women in politics. We need to put policies in place,” she said. “For a long time now we have been talking about the inclusion of women in politics, creating space for them to take up roles of leadership within the political arena, but we have not talked about policies put in place to safeguard their participation in politics. What policies have been put in place? Have we put in enough to protect the women?”

Siatubotu said it was lack of a clear roadmap about policies being proposed to safeguard women participation in politics that had led to low numbers of women seeking political office in Zambia over the years.