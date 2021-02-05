Where are they drawing the confidence of winning from?

Edgar Lungu and his minions have recently been making public statements to the effect that come what may they are winning the August 12 elections.
Where are they drawing this confidence from? What do they know that we don’t know? Have they devised a watertight election rigging scheme?
The other week Edgar was bragging that those who want to take-over from him should wait for 2026 or 2031 elections.
And this week his minion Bowman Lusambo is saying whatever it takes they are winning the general elections.
“Whatever it will take, we are winning the elections. Whatever it takes! So we are winning with whatever it takes. Winning we know. Those that want to argue let them argue,” said Lusambo. “The people of Zambia have decided to work with Edgar Lungu and that is final…We are not panicking because we know what we have done. Others do win elections on social media votes. These people are just jokers. Edgar cannot lose any election in Zambia. We are winning with whatever it takes.”
These are very reckless statements which can really undermine public confidence in the country’s electoral process. Edgar and his minions are not making the work of the Electoral Commission of Zambia any easier. This will fuel suspicions of election rigging.
And the reality on the ground is not what they are claiming. It is actually the opposite. Public distaste for Edgar and the Patriotic Front is growing. Their chances of winning the elections are not as good as they are putting them. The roads the Indian government has donated to Lusaka will not win them the August elections. Zambia is not Lusaka – elsewhere roads are broken down or are not there at all. Even Lusaka residents won’t be deceived by these Indian roads and flyovers. They need many more other services that Edgar and his minions have failed to provide.
