Catholic Church in Vic Falls earmarked for demolition – Mulasikwanda

ZESCO has asked the Catholic Church to vacate its Sacred Heart building situated in the Victoria Falls area earmarked for demolition by a Chinese investor, Fr Clifford Mulasikwanda has revealed.

He said demolishing a church named after the sacred heart of Jesus in a Christian nation will be very demoralising and uncalled for.

And a senior PF official in Livingstone says demolishing the Sacred Heart Catholic Church to allow a Chinese investor to occupy the land will ‘kill’ PF among Catholics.

Last year, Zesco management under pressure from the PF government gave Lot 473/M situated in the Victoria Falls Power Station area to a Chinese company Qindao Ruichan Tech Industry Company Limited to construct a Spin-Sational Ferris Wheel.

However, UNESCO warned that the construction of the wheel will have a significant detrimental impact on the outstanding universal value of the Victoria Falls World Heritage Site (VFWHS) and demanded an updated joint report on the state of conservation of the Victoria Falls, for examination by the World Heritage Committee at its 45th session this year.

Zesco managing director Victor Mundende offered part of the Victoria Falls Power Station land (Lot 473/M) to the Victoria Falls Eye Limited owned by Ju Wenbin.

The Livingstone City Council in a letter dated April 28, 2020 requested National Heritage Conservation Commission (NHCC) to give consent for the subdivision of the Zesco land in readiness for the construction of a Ferris Wheel.

At the same time then Livingstone town clerk Gertrude Chilufya informed NHCC that the

council had been requested by the Ministry of Tourism and Arts through its tourism development officer based in Livingstone to give consent for the subdivision of Lot 473/M for the construction of the wheel.

NHCC in letters to Ju Wenbin and to the council dated April 27 and 29, 2020 respectively did not object to the subdivision of the land but indicated: “Take note that the area…falls within the Musi-oa-Tunya National Park/Victoria Falls World Heritage Site. In this regard all activities and planned tourism facilities must conform to, or be compatible with the UNESCO World Heritage Convention Rules and Regulations governing the area”.

Chief Mukuni opposed the allocation of the land to the Chinese which will also see several Zesco houses, a market and bus station being demolished.

In January 2017, Mukuni fought successfully attempts by State House to offer the curio market at the Victoria Falls to a Chinese to erect a Spin-Sational Ferris Wheel.

Zesco in a letter dated April 29, 2020 to about 22 employees signed by its director of legal services McRobby Chiwela and the two labour movements POGAWUZ and MESAWU indicated that the reason for the eviction of the tenants is because the houses are in the Musi-oa-Tunya National Park.

In an interview, Fr Mulasikwanda who is the secretary to Livingstone Catholic Diocese Bishop Valentine Kalumba said the Church is engaging Zesco to allow the Palm Grove Sacred Heart Church operate.

“We are not aware of the demolition as Zesco has not served us with a demolition notice. They have however, served us with an eviction notice saying we needed to vacate the land by January 26. We are still trying to engage them (Zesco) to allow us to be there because they are the ones that gave us the land in the first place. To demolish a church named after the sacred heart of Jesus in a Christian nation will be very demoralising and uncalled for,” said Fr Mulasikwanda.

And a PF official who sought anonymity said land given for the construction of a New Apostolic Church is also under threat as it falls within the plot given to the Chinese.

“We are killing ourselves. If this goes ahead we need to forget about our Catholic Church members and also the New Apostolic Church,” the official said.