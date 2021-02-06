Cavmont Bank Chipata manager goes in 2 years over theft of K2.3m

THE Chipata Magistrates’ Court has sentenced Cavmont Bank Chipata branch manager Rabson Banda to two years imprisonment with hard labour for theft of over K2.3 million belonging to the bank.

Magistrate Sandford Ngobola jailed Banda on Thursday and acquitted the bank’s administrative staff Catherine Banda.

The prosecution called 13 witnesses in the matter.

Particulars of the case are that the two on unknown date but between May 2, 2016 and May 3, 2016, as branch manager and as administrative support staff, respectively, jointly and whilst acting together did steal K2,308,764.55, property of Cavmont Bank.

Magistrate Ngobola noted that the person who broke into the bank had normal keys because nothing was tampered with.

He said the vault where the stolen money was being kept was found open and he ruled out the possibility of an intruder.

Magistrate Ngobola said there was no direct evidence linking Catherine Banda to the offence and acquitted her.

Upon being acquitted, Catherine was seen reciting the way of the cross immediately after leaving the courtroom.

On Banda, magistrate Ngobola said being the bank manager knew the bank’s security system.

He said the court relied on circumstantial evidence before court.

When asked to mitigate, Banda attempted to discuss the evidence of the matter but magistrate Ngobola asked him to mitigate because he had already been convicted.

Later, Banda said he had nothing in mitigation.

In his judgment, magistrate Ngobola said although Banda said he had nothing in mitigation, he would exercise lenience on him because he was a first offender.

He said the offence that Banda committed carries a maximum sentence of seven years.

Magistrate Ngobola said the two years sentence was with effect from yesterday (Thursday) as he was on bail.