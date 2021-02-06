COVID-19 VERSUS PRAYER

[Julius Kapembwa, PhD.]

Prayer Gala

Nearly all Zambians profess to be Christian. That is 95 per cent, if you believe the Central Statistical Office report of the 2010 census. This is a big deal. Christians are a handful bunch not satisfied with a private personal passage to paradise. They want to take over the earthly life from everyone different from them. They want to run our lives – our sexuality, our dress code, our economy, our public health, and our politics. You give them an inch, they will take a mile. A relative I hardly speak with faithfully sends unsolicited and unacknowledged Christian videos and Bible verses every morning. My protest was met with a condescending quip: “I feel pity for you’. Unmoved by my protest, she has continued to inundate my inbox. Should I block her number on my phone?

At a community level, the Pentecostal church next door rehearses their music Fridays and Saturdays before their raucous Sunday service. Sermons and prayers all on loud speaker. Sometimes I feel it’s all a deliberate effort to annoy the Rastafarian or Hindu across the road. They are rubbing it in that it’s their nation. Apparently, the Christians could never be a nuisance. They don’t care about that pupil or student preparing for an exam or that senior citizen needing some rest as she recovers from coronavirus disease. Their right to pray noisily trumps every other right of other community members.

Nationally, we have the Ministry of National Guidance and Religious Affairs running not on manna but on our sweat-soaked tax. We have declared a national day of prayer, and are building a monumental national prayer building. Tutwa Ngulube’s botched Bill 10 came with some illiberal suggestions aimed at entrenching Christianity further into the public space, much to the detriment of the non-Christian faiths and the non-religious minorities. All this diverts human resource, material resources, time and money from proper ministries and worthy national pursuits such as COVID-19 research or unclogging drainages in Kanyama that are a recipe for the annual cholera. So 95 per cent Christians is not an innocuous nominal parameter of our population.

People are Christians because they believe in a personal God and they believe in the divinity of Jesus Christ or his salvific and exemplary role. Most Zambians are uncritically Christian. Zombie Christians. Like the philosopher George Santayana points out, one’s religion is more of a historical accident than a reflective choice from among competing faiths. Most of the Zambians would have easily turned out as Muslim, Jewish, Buddhist, Atheist or Hindu had they been raised in the Middle East or Asia. And without the ‘civilising’ missionaries, I would probably be a Nyami Nyami diviner. To be sure, ironically, you and I would never have existed. This apparent paradox is at the root of the philosophical conundrum known as the ‘non-identity problem’.

Being a Christian Nation numerically, it comes as no surprise that we have an inflation of prayer that even beats by far our madly inflationary kwacha. We are highly, if not foolishly, committed to prayer. Quite possibly, Zambia has the highest per capita prayer in the entire universe. The angels in heaven must be envious. We pray at the slightest provocation or even without provocation. The police pray before mounting a motorist fleecing checkpoint. We pray before we fornicate or commit adultery. Even during! We pray before naked video chat to avoid the Mabumba-like debacle. We pray for rains to fill the Kariba Dam even as we denude ecosystems through plunder of the Mukula tree to enrich a few. Sumaili will declare her Jesus is in the boat before her Patriotic Front colleagues start spewing tribalism, bringing into shame the beautiful Bemba language. And, of course, Sumaili with her brood of pastors will pray for a heftier budget allocation for her personal-to-holder redundant ministry even as this robs that Mtendere, Kanchibiya or Sinda student a life-changing government scholarship and the girl street child a life safe from sexual molesters. We are not really a Christian Nation. Just a prayer-intoxicated nation, which, when cash-strapped, rush to atheist China for another unrepayable kaloba.

The COVID-19 Reality Check

2019 was a terrible year. Terrorists went on rampage gassing people in the safety of their homes. Schools were not spared. May I hasten to say ‘terrorism’ was not used only because victims were blacks only. Fair enough. Whites themselves normally use terrorism when the violence is interracial and the victims are white. Hardly the case the other way round. Back to the story. The police were chasing shadows. Superstition seems to be rife among our police as some reported shape-shifting gassers who transformed into cats, rats, and owls upon being sighted by the cops. As the gassers terrorised the nation, instant mobs and the police went on a killing spree. And all the while, President Edgar Lungu was loudly mute. Up to now the nation is waiting to hear from him who really unleashed upon us the heavily-funded and well-orchestrated gassing. Considering, further, the silence and delay to halt the gassing, in my view, the state is a key suspect. Until the state (as duty-bound) gives me a plausible alternative theory about the gassing, I will likely die clutching to my ‘conspiracy theory’ of state-sponsored terrorism. We were saved only by our ‘all weather friend’, China.

As we were terribly terrified by gassers, the novel coronavirus was doing warm up aerobics and gymnastics jumping from bats to pangolins in the crazy filthy wet markets of Wuhan, before it upgraded to first class to humans and on the first plane out of China. The rest is history. We are in the middle of a viral storm that causes what has been christened COVID-19. It has caused havoc like we have never seen before in our already miserable lifetime. And the way we treat the environment and animals with utter disrespect, experts warn that there is many more pandemics to come. The Adventists must be getting excited; rupture is well-nigh.

As expected, churches in Zambia engaged four-wheel drive prayer mode. Some pastors predicted COVID-19 would end in weeks or a few months at most. Reality check. All the prayer gatherings achieved was spread the coronavirus faster and further. Prayer was not just some text in my phone or noise pollution in my neighbourhood; it had escalated to an epic public health threat. It was the corruption-plagued Ministry of Health that triumphed over Sumaili’s irrelevant Ministry of National Guidance and Religious Affairs. Prayers had to scale down or move to some untraditional and ‘un-Zambian’ platforms such as the Internet. Joe Imakando had to think quickly directing his followers to send tithe or offering via Airtel Money. The excitement among congregants that they would be able save during COVID-19 was rather short-lived.

Seer 1 heard about Imakando’s ingenious improvising and was not amused to the point of calling the veteran pastor’s move ‘foolish’. The rebuke must have reached this celebrity pastor as he engaged in what was seen by some as a damage control PR stunt. Imakando made a widely-publicised donation of K100,000 towards the COVID-19. And we know what has happened to such donations. In many ways, the enterprising Patriotic Front has dipped their long fingers into the donations. Front-line health workers have not seen much of that money. In fact, a lab technician, Ian Mutambo died in a bus accident while ferrying samples on a public bus. Some medical workers were allocated two surgical masks per month.

Conclusion

Some years back, before beginning my Philosophy of Science lecture, I would provocatively tell my students, half-jokingly and half-seriously, “Prayer Kills!” The response was almost always the same. Some tried to stifle their giggles while others shifted awkwardly trying to avoid eye contact with me. There are fascinating conceptual and empirical questions and discussions around impetration (i.e. prayer requesting some divine intervention). Is prayer redundant/coherent considering God is all-knowing, all-loving, and immutable? Are prayer requests falsifiable considering failed prayers are buttressed with ad hoc rationalisations? When she doesn’t land the promotion she has been praying and fasting for, she claims, “God’s time is the best”. And when their beloved dad dies despite (and sometimes because of) all the prayers, “It’s God’s wish.”

In the final analysis, there is bound to be no statistically significant difference in outcomes between praying and not praying. Except sometimes, in life or death situations, prayer can mortally delay or prevent the real treatment. Many prayerful died from AIDS this way by avoiding, delaying, or stopping treatment because some pastor had pronounced them healed through prayer. COVID-19 has picked up where AIDS left off. Many obstinate priests and pastors have answered the Lord’s departure call prematurely due to misguided belief in the power of prayer as they continued to anoint and serve the Eucharist as if they were special. Fine, death wish granted. But how many did they infect? How many more are they infecting? My people perish for want of common sense.

Prayer is a con and COVID-19 has helped expose it. Some blind people’s eyes have been opened and they will be less inclined to spend time in a futile infantile activity. With prayers not stopping a single coronavirus infection or death but killing many instead, Pentecostal diehards like Nervers Mumba can only lick their wounds and resort to populist whining about the efficacy or safety of vaccines. Let the scientists, social scientists, ethicists and other real professionals do their job. Vaccines (science) are the real deal. And the results just came in: It’s COVID-19 – ten (10) and Prayer – zero (0). Stay Safe, Stay Thinking.

The author is a lecturer in Critical Thinking and Ethics at the University of Zambia

j_kapembwa@yahoo.com