Fr Lupupa dead wrong

Father Lastone Lupupa says it is better to rig the elections than let some political leader take over power.
Really!
In a video that has gone viral, Fr Lupupa says some politicians won’t enter State House because they are too much of themselves.
“So some of you will not enter State House because you are too much of yourselves. Until you break down, until you become so soft, until you begin to see that there is only one of us, until you have the vocabulary of love, until you begin to condemn violence every time you open your mouth. As long as God sees that this one is dangerous…. Chawama twacita rig ama elections ukucila bambi bakateke (it’s better we rig the elections than others to rule); quote me,” Fr Lupupa said.
He further wondered who would want certain leaders to rule over them when all will scamper the moment they are elected.
“Mulalanda mwebene ati nga mwaisa mu power ‘mukacimona, tukamikaka (you always say that when you get into power, ‘you will see, we will arrest you’); instead of saying we will forgive you!”
What is Fr Lupupa conveying? What is the ethos of his homily? A priest advocating electoral fraud – to put the integrity of our election process at stake – all for what?
This is the same man, not too long ago – on October 18, 2020 – who extolled Edgar Lungu and conferred him with a title of Caeser!
Fr Lupupa clearly went overboard. He has misrepresented the Catholic Church big time. Chawama twacita rig ama election; really? Does he even believe in what he was saying or he was playing to the gallery? To please those he dines with! Clearly, these sentiments of Fr Lupupa have exposed his political leaning; that he is PF. He is implying that it is better the PF rigs the elections. A man of the spirit leading people of all manner of political persuasions!
Is Fr Lupupa telling Zambians that the PF are the saints? Look at the thefts of public money highlighted in the Auditor General’s reports and the Financial Intelligence Centre reports? Look at the political killings! Look at the political violence and terror the PF has unleashed on society! Last week this newspaper published a story and picture of a former UPND member of parliament battered by PF thugs at Intercity Bus Terminus. His clothes were also torn simply for being UPND. Fr Lupupa and those he wants to continue in power have not condemned such barbaric and savage act as per his prescription. It is better to keep quiet if you don’t have anything to say than spew such poison. Clearly Fr Lupupa’s sentiments are poisonous and should not be entertained.
The bible that Fr Lupupa preaches from talks about good and evil and that good must be rewarded while evil must be punished. Clearly, the evils of the currently regime, which are many, must be punished and not rewarded in the manner Fr Lupula is suggesting – rigging elections, which is an evil undertaking itself.
Fr Lupupa must understand that rigging elections is stealing – it is circumventing the sacred will of the masses. Is this what Fr Lupupa is propagating – committing a crime? Does he know that rigging an election is unconstitutional? In fact, by encouraging rigging elections he becomes an accessory to a crime.
This is shameful, to say the least of a man of God.
May Fr Lupupa tell the nation which politician or political formation has said it will arrest innocent Zambians once they form government. If this current PF leadership is guilty of wrongdoing, which we believe they are, they must be made to account; the same reason their ministers are paying for a wrongdoing they committed when they stayed in office illegally after parliament was dissolved in 2016.
And Zambia is a democracy. This means that Zambia follows the principle of the rule of the people by the people for the people. Strictly, this principle gives power to the masses to rule themselves through elected representatives from the President to the councillor. These leaders rule at our pleasure. Zambians give them the mandates to rule when they are democratically elected. Rigging an election is clearly not among the means for choosing leaders in Zambia. Fr Lupupa implies that this regime must maintain itself in power by rigging the elections. Forget about the anger, selfishness, and arrests he has said to justify his diabolical and demagogic thought. Fr Lupupa is dead wrong. He can’t propagate such diabolical acts. He must be above such. Fr Lupupa has lost his moral campus!
As they say, nothing is at last sacred but the integrity of your own mind.
Henry Kravis puts it this way, “If you don’t have integrity, you have nothing. You can’t buy it. You can have all the money in the world, but if you are not a moral and ethical person, you really have nothing.”
And Albert Einstein once said: “The most important human endeavor is the striving for morality in our actions. Our inner balance and even our very existence depend on it. Only morality in our actions can give beauty and dignity to life.”
