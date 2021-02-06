It’s unfair to blame Wina for State failure – NGOCC

NGOCC says while Vice-President Inonge Wina is part of the entire government machinery, it will be unfair to blame her personally for the failure of the State.

In a statement, NGOCC said it found activist Brebner Changala’s statement against Vice-President Wina disturbing and devoid of someone who should be championing the end to women’s discrimination.

Changala was disappointed with Vice-President Wina’s outright support for corruption perpetuated by her own party and government.

This was after Vice-President Wina told Parliament that she was proud to belong to a political party that fights corruption, in response to Monze Central UPND member of parliament Jack Mwiimbu who asked if she was proud of the mischievous activities at the Ministry of Health.

Vice-President Wina proudly said: “I can assure the honourable member that this member of parliament, a grandmother, a mother, is very proud to belong to the party that fights corruption and fights all sorts of misuse of public resources.”

But Changala said Vice-President Wina had completely shifted from her values.

“She is failing to see the chaos, the banditry, the criminality that is just below her feet. She’s wining and dining with robbers; men and women who are stealing from this country while she goes on the floor of the House to give accolades to people who are not supposed to be there in the first place,” he said. “This is a new Inonge Mutukwa Wina who is a Republican Vice-President. A total disgrace to the womenfolk, a total disgrace to all the values that we have been standing up together [for]. The values that Petronella Kawandami Chisanga fought for and has been fighting for, the values that Mary Fulano fought for, the values that Mama [Chibesa] Kankasa fought for, the values of Julia Chikamoneka and the values of so many upright women who have guided men who transgress and abuse society and humanity.”

Changala explained his close association with Vice-President Wina dating from way back.

“The Vice-President and myself are very close friends. So, you must get this reply or comment from me, that it is coming from the bottom of my heart,” he said. “The Vice-President herself and myself, we have shared a cell at Lusaka Central Police together with Mrs Petronella Chisanga and Emily Sikazwe who is at ECZ (Electoral Commission of Zambia vice-chairperson), Grace Kanyanga, and many more women. She has always been [a] very strong woman when it comes to values; this includes moral values.”

Changala, however, said the Vice-President Wina he knew and the current one were two different people.

“I must say that I’m the first one to confess Mrs Inonge Mutukwa Wina that I’ve come to know… There’s Inonge Mutukwa Wina from NGOCC as a chairperson: decent, forthright, and humane. There’s an Inonge Mutukwa Wina who is today the Vice-President of the Republic of Zambia and the leader of government business in the House – Parliament,” Changala explained. “The Inonge of yesteryear at NGOCC and the Inonge of today as Vice-President and leader of the House are two different people. She has gone through metamorphosis, one could say. She cannot go on the floor and say things she has been saying lately; let alone to glorify and amplify that corruption is being fought by PF when PF is a symbolic beacon of grand corruption in the history of this country.”

Changala wondered why it was difficult for Vice-President Wina to see corruption in her government.

He said she had perhaps outlived her usefulness.

“It’s a pity that in the midst of this grand corruption, she herself being in the corridors of power and number two in command she can’t see it. The corruption which is even seen by a child in the street cannot smell in madam Inonge’s own bedroom,” Changala said. “That is unbelievable and an abomination. Madam Inonge probably has outlived her usefulness to the extent that she’s refusing to secure the future of her grandchildren and their grandchildren. She’s plunging this country into an economic mess through corruption by staying with arms akimbo and taking the role of a cheer lady, cheering the thieves that are looting and destroying our treasury day-in day-out.”

Changala said the Vice-President’s late husband Arthur Wina must be turning in the grave because of his widow’s loss of values.

But NGOCC chairperson Mary Mulenga said they know Changala to be an activist and defender of women’s rights.

“…therefore, the manner in which his sentiments were raised were disturbing and devoid of someone who should be championing the end to women’s discrimination. NGOCC wants to put it on record that Ms Wina remains Zambia’s first female Vice-President and the women’s movement in Zambia is proud to have nurtured an activist and a leader that has attained such a high position in the corridors of power dominated by men,” she said. “As a product of the women’s movement, Ms Wina served as chairperson of NGOCC, where our principles and values clearly point to a kind of transformation that any progressive country aspires to witness and this is a fact that can never be erased with the passage of time.”

Mulenga said NGOCC acknowledges the governance and other socio-economic challenges that had beset Zambia with Wina as Republican Vice-President.

“We further acknowledge the recent sad revelations of corruption especially in the health sector for instance. As NGOCC, we have always stated that our people are in despair, the cost of living remains high and out of reach for the majority citizens. Resources seem to be clearly in the hands of a few individuals. We reiterate that nothing can ever justify any leadership where many poor Zambians can barely afford a meal per day and have little or no access to quality healthcare,” she said.

“Despite the public pronouncements about government fighting corruption, we note from the Auditor General’s reports as well as other institutions that are involved in corrupt activities, it is undeniably true that corruption is a cancer that continues to deny the Zambian people of the much needed resources to be used especially in the social sectors.”

Mulenga said NGOCC remained consistent in demanding accountability and transparency among leaders at all levels.

“As correctly observed by Mr Changala, NGOCC remains true to its aspirations, today just as in the past, for a just and humane society. The fact that citizens continue to demand for accountability and transparency from our leaders is a sign that we are making progress as a society. It is an indication that much more is being demanded of our leaders at all levels and the sooner we come to a realisation that Zambia is larger than just the political landscape, the better for all,” Mulenga said.

She said NGOCC found the “personal attacks against Vice-President Wina” extremely unfortunate.

“NGOCC notes with growing concern the unfavourable and hostile environment for women in politics. While Ms Wina is part of the entire government machinery, it will be unfair to blame her personally for the failure of the State. The mention of her late husband exemplifies the deeply entrenched patriarchy and seems to suggest that husbands are the ones that impart values, morals and influence on how women should be modeled,” Mulenga said. “This is the patriarchy that NGOCC has been fighting since 1985 when the organisation was founded by a few women including, Ms Wina. We therefore call for a more holistic approach in demanding for accountable and transparent leadership that is devoid of any chauvinism and personal attacks.”

And Mulenga said NGOCC noted with sadness that women in politics continue to be victims of unwarranted personal sexist attacks and in many cases sexual favours as was recently quoted in the media.

She said 25 years after the Beijing conference, and 56 years of Zambia’s independence, women still draw the short end of the stick when it comes to leadership, economics and education.

“Meanwhile, NGOCC has noted the termination of contracts and appointments of permanent secretaries by the Head of State, President Edgar Lungu. We are sad to note that all the newly appointed Permanent Secretaries were male. Zambia’s Constitution in Article 259 is very clear about the need for gender equality considerations in the appointment of public office bearers. The country continues to regress in terms of women’s participation in leadership,” said Mulenga. “We continue to appeal to the appointing authority that these inequalities must end especially as we head towards the General Elections on 12th August 2021. NGOCC shall keenly monitor all political players that will choose to perpetuate attacking women from a sexist point of view and shall stand in defence against such tendencies, regardless of political affiliation.”