Lungu not fit to be Head of State – Ng’uni

PRESIDENT Edgar Lungu is not fit to be Head of State, says Winnerson Ng’uni.

Ng’uni says President Lungu seems to have an appetite of breaching the Constitution as he did with his ministers who remained in office after parliament was dissolved in 2016 ahead of the general elections and now wants to do the same over his third term bid.

The former Southern Province UPND secretary, who is seeking a position on the national management committee, said Article 106 (3) of the Constitution does not allow anyone who has held office of the presidency twice to go for a third term.

“President Edgar Lungu is not fit to be Head of State and therefore Zambians must not vote for him in case he ends up appearing on the ballot paper in August,” Ng’uni said. “One does not need to go to law school to be able to understand what Article 106 (3) means. Mr Lungu has twice been sworn in as President and cannot be sworn in for the third time.”

He said attempts by the PF to force President Lungu onto Zambians was a breach of the Constitution and must be stopped.

Ng’uni added that if late president Frederick Chiluba was stopped from seeking a third term, there is nothing that can stop Zambians from stopping President Lungu.

“He (President Lungu) seems to have an appetite of breaching the Constitution as he did with his ministers who remained in office after parliament was dissolved in 2016. Zambia does not need a dictator like him,” he said.

Ng’uni said the UPND would seek to stop President Lungu’s filling of nominations using the courts of law.