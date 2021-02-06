Magistrate commits woman who poured hot water on husband to High Cour

A 29-YEAR-OLD woman of Zambia Railways township who is accused of pouring hot water on her husband after a marital dispute has been committed to the High Court for trial.

This is in a matter where Susan Mundhlongwa is facing a charge of causing grievous harm with intent to maim, disfigure or disable.

Mundhlongwa, a Zimbabwean, on January 1, 2021, with intent to maim, disfigure or disable allegedly caused grievous bodily harm to Derrick Bwalya.

This was after Bwalya slapped Mundhlongwa for going home late.

The accused was angered by her husband’s form of discipline and she poured hot water on him before running away from her matrimonial home.

When the matter came up before magistrate Felix Kaoma, Mundhlongwa had the charge explained to her but she could not take plea as the offense she committed was not tried by the subordinate court.

Following the explanation of the charge, the prosecution said it was in receipt of instructions from the office of the Director of Public Prosecutions to have Mundhlongwa committed to the High Court for trial.

Magistrate Kaoma denied Mundhlongwa bail and guided her to make the said application before the High Court.

He later committed her to the High Court for trial.