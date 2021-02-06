No better alternative to PF exists – Mwila

THERE is no doubt that no better alternative to the Patriotic Front exists, says PF secretary general Davies Mwila.

And Mwila has announced a ban of branded vehicles by aspiring candidates in all constituencies across the country.

In a statement following the announcement of results of the Vubwi town council chairperson and Miputu ward by-elections of February 4, Mwila resounded the call to those who have left the party in the past to go back to the PF family.

Mwila said the PF had received the news of victories in Vubwi and Masaiti with humility and thanksgiving to God.

He said the party was humbled by the people’s signal to retain President Edgar Lungu and the PF beyond August 2021.

“On behalf of His Excellency the President of the Republic of Zambia Dr Edgar Chagwa Lungu who is also president of the Patriotic Front, I wish to salute all our foot soldiers, the structures and all campaign teams and managers for working extremely hard to register these two important victories,” he said. “Let us continue marching from one level of victory to another until we seal it with a resounding victory on 12th August 2021. There is no doubt that no better alternative to the Patriotic Front exists. It is for this reason that the Party is working so hard to ensure its star shines brighter and remains more attractive to all.”

Mwila asked party functionaries not relax but continue with the mobilisation to grow the party and attract more people.

“In short, I am directing that all structures must remain working hard on the ground,” he said.

Mwila said Miputu ward was previously held back under the retrogressive shackles of the UPND as evidenced by the resignation of the councillor who has since joined the PF.

He said the PF’s victory in Miputu signified the mopping up of the last residues of the opposition on the Copperbelt Province.

“Our people have seen the light of development, unity and peace. We thank the people of Vubwi, Masaiti and citizens across our great nation for their renewed confidence in His Excellency President Edgar Chagwa Lungu and Patriotic Front,” he said. “We pay special tribute to the party structures in Vubwi and Masaiti as well the respective campaign managers and their teams. I direct all structures to find ways of reaching out to the people under the new normal.”

Mwila said while PF had allowed aspiring candidates to market themselves to the people, the use of branded vehicles was banned.

“As the Party has no official candidates yet, may I also take this opportunity to announce a ban of branded vehicles by aspiring candidates in all constituencies across the country,” he said.

And Mwila urged those that left the PF to return.

He said the doors were wide open to come in without any conditions.

“We are also extending the same invitation to the young people from higher institutions of learning, the graduates, working class and those from the informal economy to join the Patriotic Front as the party for the present and future,” Mwila said. “The imagination and innovation of our young Zambians can only find room and fertile ground to germinate in the Patriotic Front as we continue with our nation’s transformational agenda.”

He commended President Lungu for his “inclusive” leadership and development agenda of leaving no one and no part of Zambia behind.

“And we once again thank the people of Zambia for turning the whole of our country into a PF stronghold,” said Mwila.