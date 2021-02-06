PeP threatens to sue ECZ over voter register audit decision

THE Patriots for Economic Progress says it is very disappointed with the position taken by the Electoral Commission of Zambia that the new Voters’ Register will not be subjected to an audit.

On January 25, ECZ said it will not conduct an audit of the register given that it will be a new register of voters which will address most of the concerns that stakeholder may have.

“The management of elections is the sole mandate of the Electoral Commission of Zambia which includes the registration of voters. Where need be, an audit of the register can be conducted as was the case in 2016 led by the Commission in a transparent manner that takes into account the concerns of the stakeholders,” reads the statement.

The Commission, however, stated that stakeholders wishing to conduct an independent audit of the register could take advantage of the verification of voters’ details once the Commission opens up the verification and physical inspection of the voters register to the public.

It stated that the electoral process Act of 2016 makes provision for inspection and raising of objections of the provisional register of voters.

But in a statement, PeP leader Sean Tembo noted that the purpose of an audit and verification of a voters’ register was to confirm that everyone who registered was captured and that all those appearing on the register were eligible.

Tembo said an audit and verification of the voters’ register was a key part of the electoral process, which could not be skipped regardless of whether the register was new or old.

“As Patriots for Economic Progress, we wish to take this opportunity to remind the management and commissioners of the Electoral Commission of Zambia that they are running a very sensitive organ of the state, which has the potential to affect the peace and security of this nation. Therefore, they should desist from being casual in the manner and fashion with which they preside over the affairs of this institution,” Tembo said.

He added that the Commission had a duty and responsibility to conduct its activities in a manner that is transparent, accountable and reasonable.

He said refusing to conduct an audit and verification of the voters’ register actually undermines the credibility of the entire electoral process in the eyes of well-meaning Zambians.

“As Patriots for Economic Progress, it is our considered view that this position by ECZ, of refusing to allow an audit and verification of the voters’ register is a recipe for electoral disputes after the elections. We are all aware from recent experiences emanating from the 2016 general elections that electoral disputes have huge potential to polarise, divide and destabilise this nation,” he said.

Tembo said it was his party’s expectation that the men and women been entrusted to manage the affairs of the country’s Electoral Commission would discharge their duties in a manner that reduces the potential for disputes.

He, however, noted that it was now evident that the men and women who preside over the affairs of ECZ have little or no understanding of the gravity of the jobs the nation had entrusted them to perform.

“They appear to be averse to transparency and accountability, which is detrimental to the entire electoral process. As Patriots for Economic Progress, we have since officially written to the Electoral Commission of Zambia demanding that it allows the audit and verification of the voters’ register to take place,” Tembo said.

Further, the PeP leader said if the Commission fails to comply with their demands within a period of 14 calendar days, they shall proceed to seek legal redress in the High Court of Zambia.

He however said his party was hopeful that the need for court action would not arise, and that sense and reason would prevail over the men and women that manage the Commission.