REMAIN STRONG KAMANGA – KAZABU

THE exit of the national men’s soccer team from the African Nations Championship (CHAN) has brought a lot of negative comments towards the Chipolopolo and the Andrew Kamanga led Football Association of Zambia executive.

Lusaka Province minister Bowman Lusambo posted on his Facebook page calling for the removal of the FAZ boss after the team bowed out of the tournament.

However, Lusambo forgot that there was a feeling of neglect in the Zambian entourage to Cameroon as there was no Zambian government official from the Ministry of Sports or the nearby Embassy in Abuja, Nigeria.

Besides, the government did not contribute any funding to the team.

FAZ life member Luxon Kazabu said the move by the government not to give moral support to the team is a clear message that they don’t like Kamanga.

Kazabu told The Mast Sports that the reason why they don’t like Kamanga is because he is not a party cadre.

“That’s is a very irrational reaction. Where were they?” he asked. “The very fact that no government official traveled for CHAN to give moral support to the team, is a clear message that for whatever reason they don’t just like Andrew Kamanga. And the reason is that Andrew is not a party cadre and I have said it again and again that football is run by a team, not an individual. So to single out the president of the association is not the way to judge people. We did not do fine and I don’t think that this is the first time when we have not done well. Even when we were there, there were times that we did not do well but you cannot pick up these happenings and start advocating the removal of an individual just because you don’t like him.”

Kazabu stressed that “no one has ever told me what it is that Andrew Kamanga has done wrong”.

“No one and that is the reason why I keep on saying all these people who are saying Kamanga should be removed, it’s out of nothing else but political considerations. But they cannot turn Andrew Kamanga into a party cadre because he has been to school. He sits with an adorable CV and holds on to principles that he considers dear,” he said.

Kazabu urged government officials not to fight the FAZ executive but support them.

“I think for once people in government should not go on fighting them. This will not help the nation. This is not the first time we have failed to achieve whatever we wanted the team to do,” he said. “We all want the team to win but when things have not happened the way we wanted them to happen, it should not be like that…. It’s more reason why we should not be picking who should be removed – that is not managing football when you the government you don’t want to give the national team support, it is unfair.”

Kazabu, a former FAZ executive committee member, said it is only councillors that can decide what they want in Zambian football.

“It is only councillors who can make a decision because they are all responsible in whatever happens in football. And I am sure they will continue giving the Kamanga team support that they need and if on the other hand they feel there is somebody on the path that they think can do better than Andrew Kamanga, well it is them to make that decision,” said Kazabu. “The bottom line is that the fight to remove Andrew Kamanga has been there for a long time. But Andrew’s conscious is clear as an individual and he has not created any wrong. I can only encourage Kamanga to remain strong, in any case what guarantee is there that when Kamanga is out there will be change? You ask a question, how can Andrew Kamanga’s team succeed when all the time what is there is hostility from government ministers and leaders? How can you expect the team to succeed? They needed to give support then on the other hand you can say we did this but what is happening, I think they should change the manner they look at things.”