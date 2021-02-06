The Perspective with Edward Bwalya Phiri: ‘Privacy is dead, social media holds the smoking gun’

A SOCIAL media pundit, founder and chief executive officer of a prominent blog Mashable, Pete Cashmore, wrote in 2009 that, “Privacy is dead, and social media holds the smoking gun.”

And Henry Armand Giroux once said that, “Social media not only became new platforms for invasion of privacy, but further legitimatised a culture in which monitoring functions are viewed as benign while the state-sponsored society of hyper-fear increasingly defines everyone as either snitch or terrorist.”

On The Perspective today, focus is onsSocial information cycles. And according to Wikipedia, “The term information cycle refers to the way information is processed and distributed and how it changes over time.” Therefore, social information cycle is the process through which information is covertly shared or circulated using various forms of media [formal or informal] over a period of time. It must be stated from the outset that these information cycles relay a wide range of information, but the interest here is on individuals’ private information.

The social information cycles, especially those done through informal media follow no ethics or set guidelines, and in most cases are a common cause for privacy and confidentiality breach. The Oxford University defined privacy as, “The right to be left alone… The right includes privacy of communications (telephone calls, correspondence, etc); privacy of the home and office; environmental protection; the protection of physical integrity. This right is a qualified right; as such, the public interest can be used to justify an interference with it providing that this is prescribed by law, designed for a legitimate purpose, and proportionate.” The Oxford University also defined breach of confidence as, “The disclosure of confidential information without permission.”

Every individual has the right to privacy. According to Article 12 of the Universal Declaration for Human Rights [UDHR], “No one shall be subjected to arbitrary interference with his privacy, family, home or correspondence, nor to attacks upon his honour and reputation. Everyone has the right to the protection of the law against such interference or attacks.”

The Republican Constitution of Zambia too provides for the right to privacy, however, in a very narrow view. The Constitution of the Republic of Zambia states in Article 17 that, “(1) Except with his own consent, no person shall be subjected to the search of his person or his property or the entry by others on his premises….” It is necessary to state that privacy has four categories; I) Intrusion of solitude, II) Appropriation of name or likeness, III) Public disclosure of private facts, and IV) False light. In this article, focus is so much on the third category.

It’s clear from the foregoing provision that the Constitution has taken a very shallow approach, by only considering the first category of privacy. There is therefore, need to broaden it, by including the other three categories. Truth be told, the right to privacy is one important right, which has come under serious threat recently. According to Andy Stephen Grove, “Privacy is one of the biggest problems in the new electronic age.” And Paul Levine too postulated that, “Modern life is one sweeping cradle-to-grave invasion of privacy. An encroachment on our ever-narrowing space. Our foot prints in the sand are a billion bytes of a thousand hard drives folder for snoop and historians alike.”

Pete Cashmore [2009] wrote that, “We’re living at the time when attention is the new currency: with hundreds of TV channels, billions of web sites, podcasts, radio shows, music downloads and social networking, our attention is more fragmented than before. Those who insert themselves into as many channels as possible look set to capture the most value. They’ll be the richest, the most successful, the most connected, capable and influential among us. We’re all publishers now, and the more we publish the more valuable connections we’ll make… and the more content we share, the more connections and opportunities open up.”

I am reminded of the experience in my early years; there were no social media platforms, but we behaved pretty much like the current trends. Growing up as boys and girls in school, we strove for social relevance and prominence. Each week and each day, there was a social trend. And to be relevant, one needed to be up to date; by watching some cartoon, following some soap opera on TV, watching a football match for the national team or local club and mastering the names of the players, among others. The essence was for one to be able to contribute once a social information cycle began. If you proved to be well informed, you would be considered to be intelligent and would endear yourself to the girls especially. I made every effort to remain relevant, and I had been considered to be smart by peers. Perhaps that explains why I always had female friends as best friends in school. I even earned myself a name of a ‘walking stick’ [Decoy boyfriend].

Despite people having similar preoccupations as in the yesteryears, the advent and subsequent proliferation of social media use has changed the way we interact and ought to behave towards the interests of others; emotional interest especially. We have lost the affection and are only interested in being relevant in the social information cycles, by contributing something at all cost, even at the expense of other people’s feelings.

The era of the news ‘on the go’ and in real time has compounded the problem. For instance, when there is a tragedy, people are more interested in capturing and circulating the incidence and not really helping the victims. Have you ever taken a moment to reflect and imagine the excruciating pain that the victims experience, or the anguish and emotional exasperation that the close friends and relatives of the victims experience when they suddenly see the graphical pictures? These social informational cycles are becoming inimical to human life because of the neglect of human dignity.

Public disclosure of private information must be by choice or consent if done by another person. It doesn’t matter whether you are related or not, everyone is protected by the law. The current trends have shown that in most cases people share private information without consent from the owners. The only exception is when the information has a bearing on public interest.

Nowadays, people share everything including pictures of their friends, relatives and even strangers; who are either patients, or deceased. A classic example is the November 2018 case where the Health Professionals Council of Zambia [HPCZ] censured Mr Mwansa Chalwe, a clinical officer at Nansenga clinic in Itezhi-tezhi for breach of patients’ right to privacy and confidentiality, when he published on social media images of patients who attended an Anti-Retro Viral Treatment [ART] session.

And in November 2020, Mr Claudio Fernandez was compelled to apologise after a photo went viral, where he posed next to late football star Diego Maradona’s open casket, alongside his son, who gestured a thumb-up.

Let us desist from sharing other people’s private information of any form, including pictures. In the case of Campbell v MGN Limited [2004] UKHL 22, super model Naomi Campbell sued the Mirror Group News for invasion of privacy. It was held that, “In general photographs of people contain more information than textual description. That is why they are more vivid. That is why they are worth a thousand words.” In the same case, MGN sought to rely on the right to freedom of expression, and it was held that, “Campbell’s right to privacy outweighed MGN’s right to freedom of expression.”

For today I will end here; it’s Au revoir, from EBP.

For comments: elbardogma@yahoo.com