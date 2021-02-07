Fr Lupupa’s apology

There’s no other way out of Fr Lastone Lupupa’s rigging comment than tendering a swift apology to the nation.
His was a reckless statement that bordered on encouraging criminality in the nation. That it came from a priest and delivered from the pulpit was shocking. How could he!
He is now asking for forgiveness.
“Icibote mukwai. Nine Father Lastone Robert Lupupa SJ. Ndefwayo kulombo bwelelo kuli imwe mwe bekala calo mwe bena Zambia; makamaka imwe mwebaumfwile ilyashi pa social media ukutila ine nalandile kukanwa kandi amashiwi yakucita rig ama results yama elections (Peace to all. I am Father Lastone Robert Lupupa SJ. I want to ask for forgiveness from all citizens of Zambia, especially those who got the news through social media that I uttered with my own mouth words that encouraged rigging of election results),” he said. “Mukwai ndelombo bwelelo pantu pamo nga shimapepo amashiwi yamusangoyu tayafwile ukufuma kukanwa kandi; makamaka kuli aba mu lukuta lwaci Katolika uko naiminine ku ntanshi ukubile mbila isuma iyakwa Kristu. Panuma yakulanshanya nabakalamba ba Cilonganino, napelwe nsambu yakutila ningalanda kuli ba imwe bonse mwebacenenwe makamaka ukucilapo (I really ask for forgiveness because as a priest such words should not come out of my mouth; especially to those in the Catholic faith where I stood at the pulpit to preach the good news of Christ. After a discussion with elders of the Church, I was given authority to speak to all of those who were injured, especially). I am a very good citizen of Zambia. In fact, I am a peace cadre. Ndafwaisha makamaka ukuba ne cibote muli cino calo. Ndesubila aya mashiwi mukwipifya yalasanga incende mumitima yenu ayakumbelelo luse (I really want this country to have peace. I trust that these brief words will find space in your hearts to forgive me),” said Fr Lupupa. “Find a place in your heart to forgive me. I’m sorry, please forgive me. Thank you, and let us continue to remain patriotic and love our great nation of Zambia. Thank you very much. Bye, bye!”
To err is human. But Fr Lupupa’s ‘mistake’ seemed well premeditated to the extent that he stressed the word “quote me”.
We acknowledge the role that the leadership of the Catholic Church played in sitting Fr Lupupa over his reckless statement. On his own, we read from his body language that he would not have come up with a sorry.
Contrition when one is wrong is important. We hope that Fr Lupupa, who leads and guides many Catholic faithful of political persuasions, is truly sorry, otherwise the flock will be judging him from that unfortunate outburst.
Anyway, we are told by Lynn Johnston that, “An apology is the super glue of life. It can repair just about anything.”
Paul Boese says, “Forgiveness does not change the past, but it does enlarge the future.”
We hope Fr Lupupa will learn from this sad and dangerous episode to guard his tongue – his excitement.
He should never had uttered such remarks.
It’s very important to show humility towards God and friendship towards others as a way to assure us of our self-respect and at the same time assure us of the respect of other people!
