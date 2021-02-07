Headline Matters with Chambwa: rigging and fire

I write this article with a headache. A terrible one! And my inventiveness is at the lowest. But I have to do it, nonetheless.

There is so much to think about – no wonder these needless headaches I have to contend with. May be this preamble is of no use to you. But there is always a caring soul. It could be you!

But what do I think about that can even eat into my promising creativity? Schools just re-opened, COVID-19 statistics are not dropping, price tags in super markets and tuntemba are wounding, the other gender is asking me what date it will be next Sunday and what I’m supposed to do.

Things are getting harder by the day. Sometimes you want to initiate some sort of social distance with relatives who are spread across this patch of land. But in retrospect, you say no and grit your teeth – buying a tray of eggs at whatever amount. Could it be COVID-19 that is making this economy to surpass mountain rocks, in hardness?

Now I know what to satirise. And certainly the coronavirus is not one of those things. Yes, ordinary headaches kill. I mean those that are caused by price tags and even the other gender.

But COVID-19 is a fast killer and there is no need for any disquisition on this one. It’s now actually a matter of fashion that we MUST be masked-up and regularly hand-sanitising. It’s a tough season but this, too, shall pass. We have spoken enough about this pandemic. We are tired and we need a new topic.

From today, February 7, 2021, there are exactly 185 days remaining before voting on August 12 this year. But will voting contain these headaches? That’s another topic that gives me migraines, especially that even a cleric took to the poor pulpit to hint about rigging.

Maybe everyone with a headache now should rig their way into heaven, and leave on earth the Pomposity Family to share the loot of mukula, wildlife, COVID-19 vaccines, forests, mansions, defective condoms, casinos and cash? And up in heaven, we should throw down some pitiless fire and let “these people” use the 42 fire engines to douse themselves. Those with headaches now are as good as burning. Why not others? Rig and burn!

For the next version of Headline Matters, check The Mast on Sunday.

For reactions, text only to: +26 0977-238451

You can also like my Facebook page, Headline Matters with Chambwa.