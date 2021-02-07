Opposition alliance 99.9 % concluded – Kambwili

CHISHIMBA Kambwili has assured Zambians that bolstering of the opposition alliance is 99.9 per cent concluded.

Kambwili on Diamond Television on Friday night said the reports that he had rejoined the ruling Patriotic Front had been going on for a long time and would not waste time to belabour on the matter.

“If I decide to go to the PF, just like I have decided to work with the UPND, I will come out in the open and say it that I am going to PF. I don’t need anybody to speak for me, you have never heard me speak through proxies. I speak for myself because I am capable of representing myself,” Kambwili said.

The NDC leader said if people hear others representing him, it should be noted that the self-imposed proxies had something wrong with their heads.

“The problem in Zambia it’s like we like to make news using other people’s names…when newspapers have Chishimba Kambwili as headline, they sell very quickly. I don’t how you would want me to clear this issue. I have just told you that this issue of Chishimba Kambwili going back to PF has been with us for the past two years and it has hit headlines on formal media, social media and even speculation so leave speculation to be speculation. I told you that I am capable of representing myself and make an announcement on my own.”

Kambwili said he has not made any announcement that he had or would be rejoining PF.

“Mwenya Musenge rejoined PF a few weeks ago, he went himself and said ‘I joined PF’, Geoffrey Mwamba joined PF, he went public but has Chishima Kambwili gone anywhere that I am joining PF? You have just been asking me that how is the alliance with UPND and I have told you that the alliance is alive and kicking, what more do you want?” Kambwili wondered.

He added that if the opposition could unite, ruling parties could not celebrate victory of an election stating that even rigging would not happen.

“If you unite and defeat the ruling party pants down, I tell you that the issue of rigging cannot be there but when you are fragmented and the results are neck to neck, it’s very easy for people to rig. In a nutshell, it’s very important to have alliances in order to resolve certain issues more especially when the situation becomes urgent that there must be change of government in order to improve the living standards of our people,” he said.

Kambwili said previous failed alliances were marred with power centeredness but the current alliance with the UPND, the issue of who should lead was not a problem.

“It’s something I would say it is almost concluded, it’s 99.9 per cent concluded but I cannot disclose the details before it’s concluded,” he said.

He said he doesn’t see why he cannot be a running mate to whoever would lead the alliance and the people of Zambia say so as it would not take away from being CK or ‘Imbwili’.

“If the alliance decides that I should be running mate, if the alliance decided that I be vice-president, why not…God’s time is the best,” said Kambwili.