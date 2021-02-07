PF FULL OF DUNDERHEADS…only sharp at scheming criminal activities – Luonde

NDC national chairperson Fr Richard Luonde has charged that anyone supporting the PF and wishing them victory in the August 12 general election is a murderer.

Fr Luonde says serious people cannot seek to be governed by the PF after August.

“Anyone advocating PF victory in this year’s elections is a murderer. A normal person with the interest of this country cannot wish PF to win because this is the only ruling party in this country that has promoted poverty with impunity,” he told The Mast. “This is a government which bought fire tenders at $1 million each, which was outright corruption. This government is also killing people with curable diseases because there are no drugs in our hospitals. It is this same PF government which has mismanaged COVID-19 because they have turned it into a cash cow. What an irresponsible government that turns a pandemic into a looting machine!”

And Fr Luonde said there were no more fresh minds in the PF, hence the high levels of incompetence.

“If anyone is seeing hope in PF then that person is mad because PF has no fresh brains. It is full of dunderheads that are only sharp at scheming criminal activities against their own country and the people they govern,” Fr Luonde charged. “There are no fresh minds in PF, all the fresh brains are in the opposition. That is why Zambians are crying for an opposition alliance. They want these fresh minds to team up and redeem the country.”

Meanwhile, Fr Luonde has urged priests to speak for the voiceless instead of siding with the powerful and corrupt.

“It is equally irresponsible for any clergy person worth their religious call to advocate for PF victory through rigging. That is shameful reasoning and a clear misrepresentation of the pulpit. I am a priest and I know how sacred the pulpit is,” said Fr Luonde. “God raised priests to speak for the downtrodden in society. A priest should be the voice of God which raises hope in the hopeless. It is therefore shameful to hear a priest promoting criminality over legality. My take is that cadreism should not be taken to the pulpit. Let every Zambian see hope in the Church, and not betrayal.”