Posterity will harshly judge UPND, others if PF escapes election defeat – Muzungu

MULONDWE Muzungu has cautioned that the PF government’s oppression, cruelty, brutality, tribal hate and political violence have the potential to escalate into genocide.

He asserts that posterity will harshly judge those in the UPND and other “genuine” opposition political parties if the PF escapes election defeat on August 12 this year.

Muzungu is the UPND chairman for international relations committee.

In an interview, Muzungu charged that the current government had destroyed Zambia’s values in all spheres of life.

He complained that majority Zambians have suffered enough.

“Enough is enough; the PF must go! On their part, the majority of the people are determined in their resolve to effect a regime change and restore normalcy in Zambia,” he said.

Muzungu noted that President Edgar Lungu’s government was too incompetent and that it had ruined the country’s economy, making the kwacha worthless.

“Posterity will harshly judge the UPND and other genuine opposition political parties if the PF escapes election defeat on 12th August 2021,” Muzungu said. “By its extrajudicial killings of Zambians, the PF government is murderous. Its oppression, cruelty, brutality, tribal hate and political violence are all alien to Zambia and have the potential to escalate into genocide, which we used to hear about from foreign lands like Rwanda.”

He further regretted that deep-rooted: “PF corruption” had created evil and unbearable living conditions for the majority of Zambians.

“[They] now suffer in abject poverty, disease and misery,” he said, adding that the PF government was impoverishing North-Western Province, by robbing it of its mineral wealth.

“The PF has destroyed our cherished national unity, leaving Zambia polarised by their divide and rule schemes and the naked tribal hate. With the foregoing abominations in Zambia, citizens are fed-up and desire a regime change sooner than later.”

Muzungu added that Zambians now desire a change of government.

“They expect president Hakainde Hichilema of the UPND and other genuine opposition parties to see this grand opportunity. They (Hichilema and his like minds) should embrace all the voices of reason and marshal the people into a formidable election campaign that will produce the desired regime change. That will free Zambians from bondage!”

Muzungu also talked about the need to avoid, at all costs, vote fragmentation.

“It can cause the culprit to escape the deserved defeat – to the detriment of the nation,” said Muzungu.