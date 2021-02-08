Import, export of commercial cargo through Vic Falls border only allowed via rail transport

THE Zambia Revenue Authority has announced that importation and exportation of commercial cargo by road through the Victoria Falls border will only be allowed on rail transport.

This is in line with SI No. 115 of 2020 that came into effect on January 1.

Corporate communications manager Topsy Sikalinda said in a statement that all commercial cargo intended for import and export using road would have to use alternative entry or exist points such as Kazungula or Chirundu.

“Please note that non-commercial cargo or vehicles below 16 tonnes will still be allowed to use the border post. The border remains available for use to all hawkers, individual traders and tourists,” he said.

Sikalinda said this measure was meant to preserve the Victoria Falls bridge and also bring sanity to Livingstone – Zambia’s main tourist capital.

He said the measure was also meant to reduce human/animal conflict around the border area where truck accidents had been recorded.

“Further, note that the limited facilities at Victoria Falls Border Post were not designed to handle commercial cargo. Over the years, trade volumes have increased in the region hence creating challenges for border officials who are unable to conduct detailed physical inspections due to limited space and other requisite handling facilities at the border post,” Sikalinda said.

“In addition, due to the location of the border post in the national park, there has been an increase in animal and human conflict of late.”

He advised the business community to familiarise themselves with the Statutory instrument No. 115 of 2020 and the Eighth Schedule of the SI.