Lafarge Zambia sues, govt, police, Kafue council over its land

LAFARGE Zambia PLC has sued the Attorney General (Commissioner of Lands), Kafue District Council and Zambia Police Thrift and Credit Co-operative Society limited in the Lusaka High Court for encroaching on its land in Shimabala area in Kafue district.

Lafarge is seeking a declaration that it is the legal and rightful owner of the land measuring 63.2310 hectares.

It is seeking an order that the Commissioner of Lands and Kafue District Council provide details of all subdivisions created on its land plot No. 16326/M and that the same be cancelled with immediate effect.

Lafarge Zambia is also seeking an order that Zambia Police Thrift and Credit Cooperative Society Limited removes its fence erected on its land and that the portion of the said land extending into its property be cancelled with immediate effect.

It further wants an order of interim injunction restraining the three defendants from any further transactions on its property until final determination of the matter.

According to its statement of claim, Lafarge Zambia said that in June 2004, the Ministry of Lands issued it with a certificate of title for a piece of land situated in Shimabala and the said land was in the vicinity of Zambia Police Thrift and Credit Cooperative Society Limited’s land.

It stated that in February 2015, the Commissioner of Lands, working together with the Kafue District Council, approved for the erroneous cancellation of lot No.16326/M belonging to it and the re-planning of the same and remaining extent of Farm 456A into a police farm.

Lafarge Zambia stated that after the re-planning was commenced, in October 2017, the Commissioner of Lands approved the numbering of new residential and small holding plots, which were created.

“All that piece of land in extent 63.2310 which happens to be the plaintiff’s (Lafarge Zambia) mining reserve, as a result of the re-planning and numbering, was drastically reduced from its original size, leaving only a hill,” Lafarge stated.

It contended that the conduct by the Commissioner of Lands and the Council was unjust, as no notice was given to it despite being the rightful and beneficial owner of the property in question.

Lafarge Zambia stated that in December 2017, it discovered that there was an intrusion on the land and unauthorised activities such as erecting fences and clearing of the land by Zambia Police Thrift and Credit Cooperative Society Limited whom it approached and later served a Notice of Encroachment.

“Zambia Police Thrift and Credit Cooperative Society Limited, through Mumba Malila & Partners on December 11, 2017 replied to the plaintiff and sought that it resolves this matter amicably and that it be given sufficient time to enable them to obtain instructions from their clients,” Lafarge stated. “However, the plaintiff received no response from the lawyers or from their client over the matter despite several efforts.”

Lafarge Zambia stated that it wrote to the Commissioner of Lands on May 24, 2018 informing them and seeking their indulgence on Zambia Police Thrift and Credit Coorperative Society Limited’s encroachment, without being aware that several subdivisions had been created to other unknown persons.

It stated that it was only after subsequent meetings with personnel at the Ministry of Lands that it was informed of the erroneous cancellation and replanning of Lot No.16326/M as well as the existence of the other subdivisions, to date do not appear on its title even with a search from the Ministry of Lands.

Lafarge Zambia stated that the restoration of its land to its original form and size was cardinal as it was a mining reserve for limestone, which was the main element in the production of cement, which was its core business.

“Being a mining reserve, the plaintiff requires enough land to have a safety buffer between the limestone extraction and any human or life existence around the area thus the current adjusted space shall not be convenient and shall temper with the operations of the plaintiff company which has been in existence since 1949,” Lafarge stated.

Lafarge Zambia further complained that as a result, it has suffered injustice as there has been interference with the use and enjoyment of its land as the beneficial and sole owner.