Lusaka IVF Clinic records 115 births

LUSAKA IVF and Fertility Clinic has disclosed that 115 babies were last year successfully delivered through the clinic’s assisted reproductive techniques.

According to a statistical compilation by the clinic, of the 115 babies born through assisted or artificial reproduction at the facility, 43 were singletons; 21 sets of twins and 10 sets of triplets.

“In 2020, we had 115 babies born through our Assisted Reproductive Techniques of which five were delivered by C-section at the clinic,” it stated on its Facebook page. “This now brings the total number of IVF babies (since 2015) to 407.”

It stated that Lusaka IVF and Fertility Clinic also recorded a 54 per cent overall IVF success rate and an overall success rate of 43 per cent in 2020.