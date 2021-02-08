Mpezeni cancels Nc’wala over COVID-19

PARAMOUNT Chief Mpezeni of the Ngoni people of Eastern Province says he cannot risk the lives of people because of the Nc’wala ceremony.

Announcing the cancellation of the 2021 Nc’wala ceremony which was scheduled to take place on February 27, Mpezeni said it would have been a bad idea to go ahead with the ceremony despite the increasing cases of COVID-19.



“Matenda aba aliye wele bwino, so chaka chio kubeve Nc’wala. Sinifuna kuti mailo neo nikankhale na blame kubanthu ziko lonse lino la Zambia chikaoneke lini bwino. Ikawele lini kuli mweo blame izabwela kuli ine, ati Mpezeni nthota zake wapaisha banthu. Ma oxygen niyatontho mu vipatala kula ku mwambo kuliye munthu angachite control (This disease has not come in a good way, so there will be no Nc’wala ceremony this year. I don’t want to be blamed by people the whole country tomorrow, because I am the one who will be blamed, it will not be okay. The blame will not come to you but me, that Mpezeni because of insisting to hold the ceremony has caused the death of people. We have few oxygen machines in hospitals and no one can control things at the ceremony),” he said.

Mpezeni said it can be difficult for people to ululate while putting on mask.

“Lomba mukachaye tyani lishombe, mukaimbe tyani nthungulu na ivi kukamwa, nthungulu siizamveka, so ndiye chifukwa chake tiyeni tipaname (How are you going to clap, how are you going to ululate with these things that you put on your mouth? The ululation will not be heard, so this is the reason why we have put it on hold),” he said.

Mpezeni appealed to other traditional leaders to adhere to COVID-19 guidelines.

“Ufumu ni banthu, manje mweo banthu mukokufwa nizankhala Mpezeni neo? Siningankhale Mpezeni yai! Nane nunyadila kamba ka mweo, lomba shuwa mwambo utipayile banthu, yai tiyeni tiyembekeze. Ningauzeko mafumu ayangu pali vuto lamene ili tiyeni tilangile, matenda sanawele bwino (a chief is a chief because of the people. Now if you die, am I going to be Mpezeni? I can’t be Mpezeni without people! I am also proud of you, now should the ceremony kill our people, no let’s wait. I would like to appeal to my fellow chiefs over this same problem that let’s be on the lookout),” he said.

Mpezeni said a lot of people were dying of COVID-19 but that people only hear of the deaths of popular figures in society.

“Please let’s adhere to the guidelines. Yes, some people will bring in politics because there is politics. Others were even saying, I have allowed the Nc’wala ceremony to go ahead but I didn’t say anything,” he said. “Now politics have started coming into this issue. They should not think I am a nest of politics but all I want is to safeguard the lives of the people, so that we can meet again tomorrow morning. I know that some business people have complained because they wanted to make money but money doesn’t end. You can’t sell the country or people because of money. Let’s follow the guidelines.”

Mpezeni said the ceremony would be held next year if God allow.

“I don’t want people to die, I am guided by God in my leadership. So there is nothing we cannot do. Let’s remain the way we are. God is going to guide us. This is the same like in the field, it doesn’t mean that you yield good harvest every time. Sometimes the yields dwindle,” he said. “God has planned that things should be the way they are. The cancellation of the ceremony does not mark the end of the Ngoni tradition. We came a long way to settle here and you were a listening people that’s why we reached this far.”

Mpezeni said COVID-19 has killed love because of social distancing which is one of the preventive guidelines.

“How will a person know that this one loves me, the world economy has gone down, things are expensive and a lot businesses have closed down because of the pandemic. They are saying no short distance, how are you going to work? We don’t know what God has planned for us! I hope my fellow chiefs will hear me but we need to have a vision,” said Mpezeni.

And Chipata district commissioner Kalunga Zulu commended Mpezeni for the step that he took to cancel the ceremony.

“We are happy that the Paramount Chief has sent a very positive message. He is actually supplementing everything that has been echoed by all sectors of the government where we are preaching to the people that we must follow these Covid protocols. Nc’wala ceremony is not only for Chipata but it is for the Ngonis in Mozambique, Zambia, Malawi including Tanzania,” said Zulu.

Chipata Central member of parliament Moses Mawere said Mpezeni’s decision was in the best interest of the people.

“I want to sincerely thank His Royal Highness Nkosi yamakosi Mpezeni and the entire Ngoni Royal Establishment for the bold decision they have made today to suspend the holding of the ceremony for 2021,” said Mawere. “I know this was not an easy decision, but it was a decision which was based on the love which Inkosi yamakosi has on his people. This decision is in the best interest of the people.”

The meeting was attended by all Ngoni chiefs, government officials and the Nc’wala ceremony organising committee.