PSZ calls for pharmaceutical directorate

THE Pharmaceutical Society of Zambia (PSZ) has appealed for the creation of a directorate of pharmaceutical services as one of the seven directorates at the Ministry of Health.

PSZ president Kennedy Saini has also appealed for employment of more pharmacy personnel in the Ministry of Health that would enable optimal pharmaceutical service delivery to the Zambian people in line with the government desire for quality health services for all.

Saini said PSZ supports and welcomes health minister Jonas Chanda and the ministry’s efforts to reform the health sector following his announcement of transition of Medical Stores Limited (MSL) into Zambia Medicines and Medical Supplies Agency (ZAMMSA).

“We are extremely excited as we have been on record calling for this milestone as we know that this move if well implemented will cure the main problems in the public pharmaceutical supply chain system by ensuring transparent procurement of medicines and medical supplies,” he said. “With this important development, we envisage that this shall ensure procurement of only safe, quality and efficacious medicines and medical supplies and ultimately lead to enhanced efficiency and ensuring value for money. We would therefore like to take this opportunity to assure the Honorable Minister of our maximum support in him and his team’s resolve to ensure only safe and efficacious medicines and medical supplies are procured while at the same time ensuring value for money.”

Saini urged Dr Chanda to ensure recruitment of substantive chief executive officers for ZAMRA and ZAMMSA was done in the most transparent and ethical manner to ensure merit selection of competent pharmacists.

“We wish to state that we shall watch these recruitments very closely. As stated earlier in our congratulatory massage to the Honourable Minister of Health upon his appointment, the PSZ is hopeful and feels justified under the present circumstances for the ministry to ensure the establishment of the directorate of pharmaceutical services at its helm must be a pharmacist to bolster pharmaceutical leadership at the national level that shall ensure prevention of such future occurrences,” he said. “We earnestly appeal for the creation of a directorate of pharmaceutical services as one of the seven directorates and employment of more pharmacy personnel in the Ministry of Health that will no doubt enable optimal pharmaceutical service delivery to the Zambian people in line with the government desire for quality health services for all.”

Saini said PSZ further feels that the trimming of directorates from 17 to seven at the ministry’s headquarters was a commendable and welcome move to enable efficiency.

“We strongly believe that a lean and smart number of directorates enhances efficiency and reduces costs. However, with approximately over 40 per cent of recent total national health budgets going towards the pharmaceutical sector, this clearly demonstrates the importance as well as justifies the re-establishment of this critical directorate,” he said. “We believe that it’s reestablishment will create confidence among the Zambian people in that they will receive high standard of pharmaceutical care and services as well as quality medication to optimize their health outcomes.”

Saini said with “this clear leadership demonstration”, Dr Chanda deserves support as he clearly demonstrated to the nation that he was decisive and ready to help restore public confidence in the public health care system and institutions by taking firm, timely and correct decisions.

He said the Ministry of Health was such an important institution that takes care of all citizens when at their lowest end and that majority citizens have no other alternative.

“We remain ready to offer support to the ministry in our area of expertise. The PSZ would like to assure the nation that we shall always stand with the Zambian people and we shall always be on hand to ensure public safety and protection by working closely with all relevant stakeholders,” said Saini.