TIME TO ACCOUNT ALWAYS COMES …they’re attacking us because we’re having impact on the ground – M’membe

SOCIALIST Party president Fred M’membe says his membership is being attacked because they are making an impact on the ground.

Illustrating his point using a Bemba adage, Dr M’membe says if indeed the party did not make an impact, the PF would not attack it.

“Aba Bemba say, ‘Nga mulesumwa ne nshimu [ninshi] mwaishiba amuti mulepanda ubuci’ (The Bembas say if you are being stung by bees then you know that you are harvesting honey)’. These attacks are coming because we are having impact on the ground,” he said in a statement.

Dr M’membe nevertheless said such attacks would not distract his team from its revolutionary journey.

“Everything has its time. This is the time for them to attack us. Our time to defend ourselves will also come. But to everything there are limits. There’s need for restraint, self-limitation and modesty. Time to account for one’s utterances and deeds always comes – umulandu taubola,” Dr M’membe said. “But what should be our reaction to these wantons, unbridled and uncouth attacks? We turn to Winston Churchill’s very wise counsel on this score: ‘You will never reach your destination if you stop and throw stones at every dog that barks.’”

He said it was important to know which ‘barking dogs’ mattered the most before reacting.

Dr M’membe said if his team did not distinguish that then they could be distracted.

“We will never reach our destination if we stop and throw stones at every dog that barks. Remembering this, and knowing which barking dogs to ignore and how to address the ones that matter, is another step to becoming anti-fragile,” he said. “We really need to know which barking dogs to ignore, which to pay attention to, and how to handle them. This time of change is bringing us many ‘barking dogs’ to deal with. If we pay equal attention to all of them, they will distract us from our revolutionary priorities. We need to keep focused and on track.”

And Dr M’membe called for clarity about what the party believes and get focused on that.

“Keeping calm in times like these is very important, and connecting with what matters most is the first step. Making clear sense of our situation is the second,” said Dr M’membe. “Knowing which dogs matter, and which do not, is a third. Knowing the strategies, we can use to handle the dogs that we encounter helps us find a way forward with each one. Being clear about our destination, our strategic objective reminds us which direction to face, once we are past the barking dog.”