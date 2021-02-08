Tooth for tooth strategy against the Republicans for Biden.

President Joe Biden of the United States must govern now with a tooth for a tooth strategy against the expected Republican filibuster against democratic rule. The Republicans did it against President Obama under which Biden was vice-president. But I will take an opportunity to impose another teachable moment before I come to the main purpose of this article. You will see the relationship.

Over 20 years ago, I gave a speech at the Jamaican-Canadian Association in Toronto in which I asserted that Blacks in the Western World should behave like the Jewish people have behaved in the diaspora; no matter where they are, try very hard to assert their common experiences and rights, in the main stick together in forming associations, cultural linkages, schools, family foundations, economic entities, commemoration days and bow to their common heritage. Jews have schools, children and family aid societies, community halls etc. I didn’t forget to itemise the reasons for their success: they hue from one heritage whereas Blacks are fragmented by multiple origins, say Jamaica, Nigeria, Barbados etc and come from different ethnic, racial, religious and multicultural heritages. Even colour does not unite Blacks whereas Jews are mainly one colour and one religious heritage despite the complexity of other historical passages. Jews have experienced much oppression and have vowed “Never Again”. They are also based on strong family foundations. At the individual level, they also strive for economic success. They strive for educational success. They have conquered and have achieved in the main. In most professions like law, medicine, accountancy etc, they are at the top of these professions in Canada, the U.K., Australia, South Africa, France, Netherlands and the USA and once they get there, they pull each other up. And they remain there. Jews rarely betray each other in the diaspora. Blacks in the diaspora have made it a staple to betray each other.

Despite my very well crafted and modulated paper, those who invited me decided to deliberately misrepresent and truncate my discussion and make it into a single disagreeable construct, which is that I was advocating that Blacks should be like what Shakespeare portrayed the Jews in Merchants of Venice as misers, shylocks, greedy and worse. I was never invited to speak there again.

I apply the same schema to the rule of Democrats in the United States and elsewhere. They don’t behave like Republicans do when they come to power. My Thesis is that they should behave exactly like Republicans do, with the exception that where the Republicans go low by violating the constitution, the Democrats must go high by upholding constitutionalism and the rule of law. The Democrats must traverse a parallel universe under the rule of law but behaving exactly like Republicans in their pursuit of their mandate. They should not be scared of governing. They should not be asking for approval from the defeated Republicans. The Republican song after defeat is always, “unity not division”, “bipartisan and not partisan”, a song they never sang when they governed.

President Biden must be alert to Republican trickery. Obama achieved a lot but could have achieved more if he didn’t pander too much to the defeated Republics. The Republicans had vowed that they would do everything to make Obama a one term President. And they tried, and failed but in the process compromised a lot of Obama’s mandate for his constituencies. Obamacare could have been stronger. Remember Obama had control of both houses in 2009-2013. Despite his control and compromise, he got shellacked in 2012 mid-term elections. The task is easier or must be easier for Biden who was VP under Obama: Do as Republicans do when they are in power, no fake bipartisanism. Do what you promised to do during the campaigns within limits of the constitution and without descending into dictatorship. Do not fear to govern.

Did Margaret Thatcher look like a person who was afraid to implement what she had stated she would do? Did Reagan appear hesitant in forging ahead with his well-stated ideology? Was Trump a person who was afraid to take no prisoners? Did Brian Mulroney in Canada not implement hated policies like GST and trade pacts which have not been repealed 40 years later? Didn’t Michael Harris in Ontario fundamentally change irrevocably, municipal governance?

Now imagine if Barack Obama governed with the gusto of a Reagan or Thatcher or Trump. As stated, he had the majorities in his first two years. Trump hadn’t even taken power, yet his majorities started working hard to implement their stated mandates before inauguration. Power is about governing by implementing your ideology regardless of the optics and consequences. But doing it under the rule of law. The courts checked Obama and Trump when they tried to go outside the boundaries.

Non-Republican government’s fear to rule all over the world. They develop inferiority complexes. For example, in Ontario, Premier Bob Rae of the New Democratic Party – NDP – ended his rulership by doing what one scholar in a book wrote as “Giving Away A Miracle”. He ended up ruling in a fashion that I have termed “Inquirisation of Politics” where before he implemented any major policies, he had to set up a Commission of Inquiry for legitimation. He set up commissions of inquiries on Systemic Racism in the Criminal Justice System; on Tax Reform; on Insurance Reform etc. These commissions reported at the end or after his mandate had expired and thus these major electoral platforms were never implemented. The reports which I have are glowing. The best reports ever on these subjects. They are gathering dust in the archives. A flagship achievement of Employment Equity was immediately repealed by Michael Harris who termed this policy as a hated “quota system”, just like Trump tried to move with supersonic speed to repeal the Obamacare. Thatcher, Reagan, Bush, Mulroney, Harris and Trump never set up Commissions of Inquiry to inquire into the legitimacy of their campaign platforms. Bob Rae ended up becoming a Liberal. Comical but tragic. Point to any committed Republican who turned Democrat, NDP or Liberal! Rarely.

I have seen perfectly dynamic defence lawyers turn into whimpering crown attorney-worshippers once appointed to the judiciary. They begin to lambast the defence counsel and accuse persons uncontrollably because they don’t want to be seen to be favouring their former consorts. Former crown attorneys who become judges never or rarely become turn-coats. I have seen good defence lawyers compromise unnecessarily with crown attorneys and sell their clients short instead of going to trial. Crown attorneys hardly ever compromise except in rare occasions when they deal with moneyed lawyers and moneyed accused. But this is no compromise. It is in keeping with the status quo of the wealthy getting away with murder. Look at how all the media types who lose all their composure when they criticise so-called black criminality in the Western World, all of a sudden develop complex explanations and defences in favour of Martha Stewart and Conrad Black as well as Donald Trump when criminality was alleged against them. Abash.

Look also at what Blacks in the Western World ( as compared to Jews and White women) do when they acquire positions of power in form of Judgeships, Professorships, Lawyership, Mayorship, Presidency, Councillor-ship and the like: they distance themselves from their people, they use harsher words on their people, they are afraid to be kind to their people, they demand higher and unequal standards on their people, they don’t promote their people, they become proud and lord it over their people and so on. Do Jews and White Women do that? Study the career of Justice Clarence Thomas of the United States Supreme Court and see what I mean. Of course, there are always exceptions to every example that I have given. In general, however, the picture is the way I have portrayed it above.

I come back to where I started, if only Blacks could behave like Jews and Democrats could behave like Republicans, if Blacks who come to power could behave like White Women when they come to power in the judiciary, medicine, professorship etc, no one would suffer the consequences of inequality. Instead of filling in historical gaps and experiences of inequality, Blacks and Democrats strive to ensure that they are not seen to be doing just that, instead they endeavour to assist in the results if not in action, the trappings of the historically privileged status quo.

Obama learnt too late in his office about Republican Conservative politics. They never compromise no matter what one does. He started issuing executive orders to implement his policies. But that was too little too late. What Obama needed to do towards the end included commuting the sentences of all Blacks who were unequally charged and sentenced or wrongfully convicted; he should have pardoned wrongfully imprisoned Native Leader, Leonard Pelletier (Clinton chickened out despite the evidence); Obama should have posthumously pardoned first Black heavy weight champion, Jack Johnson (even Senator John McCain had championed this cause) and most of all since Obama may be at this time the first and the last Black President in our life time and beyond, he should have unequivocally and irrevocably apologised on behalf of the United States, for Black American slavery. (Kamala Harris, an Obama legacy should take up this mandate when she becomes President, if she does). This gigantic move would have been a small step for Obama but a gigantic leap for American history and for humankind, a step that would have began to heal the wounds of that racially wounded nation, a wound that remains poisonous in American and world politics.

Biden has his work cut out for him regarding how to treat the Republicans. He was with them in the Senate for 40 years beginning when he was only 29 years old. They don’t compromise. They instead expect compromise from the other side. They derail democracy. They feel entitled to govern. They massively push their agendas. With this fountain of knowledge, when it comes to the Republicans, Biden is equipped to give them a tooth for a tooth and an eye for an eye. He only has two years to do most important legislative projects given the cyclical nature of American politics. Let me repeat: Biden must deploy a tooth for a tooth and an eye for an eye strategy against the Republicans.

Dr. Munyonzwe Hamalengwa once lived, worked and studied in Washington, DC.

E-mail: forthedefence@yahoo.ca