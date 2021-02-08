Uncle Abel was a wonderful human being – M’membe

DR Fred M’membe says the death of Abel Mkandawire is bringing nearer the closure of a generation of “firsts” in the country.

The Socialist Party president said it cuts to his heart to hear about the death of Abel Mkandawire – the father of his cousin Inonge.

The former minister died on Saturday.

“Uncle Abel was not only an uncle to me, he was also a good friend of mine. We used to attend the World Economic Forum on Africa together. He was a wonderful human being, a friend of many people. Uncle Abel always had time to listen, and give advice and assistance when it was needed,” said Dr M’membe. “His death is bringing nearer the closure of a generation of firsts in this and that in our country. Words fall short of expressing my sorrow and condolences for this loss. Remembering his wonderful and gentle soul will forever remain in our hearts. May he rest in eternal peace!”