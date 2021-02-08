Vote for DP Kalaba urges Luapula

[By Chambwa Moonga in Nchelenge]

HARRY Kalaba says people in Luapula Province should vote for him this August not because he hails from there, but because he is competent to hold Office of President.

He also notes that Zambians are begging for recognition from their own government that has a preference for Chinese.

Kalaba, the Democratic Party (DP) president, featured on a special interview programme on Luapula Radio in Nchelenge on Saturday afternoon.

He spoke in Icibemba.

He was accompanied by party deputy national secretary Vincent Chintu and Phillip Matavu, the member of the highest decision-making organ of the DP, the Democratic National Committee (DNC).

“The people of Nchelenge should vote for Harry Kalaba in August this year because he is a Zambian and he is fitting to be Republican President,” Kalaba said. “When you vote for me, most of these hardships here in Nchelenge will be given due attention. But don’t vote for me because I hail from here in Luapula Province.”

He added that the kind of politicking where prospective voters were encouraged to vote for their tribesmen was what brought poor leadership quality in Zambia.

“Choose me because I’m well versed with your everyday hardships, regardless of the tribe I belong to,” he stressed.

He further spoke about the “abandoned” and broken Mwense – Nchelenge – Chienge road.

“This is an economic road! They only remember this road when elections are around the corner, like now. You can’t always be complaining about this death trap of a road from Mwense to here, and worse off going to Chienge,” Kalaba said. “The road is dangerously potholed and you would think there are no people in Nchelenge. We want to form government and start by putting up a road here so that this area is opened up. Then we’ll open an industry for mango juice, jam and also a fertiliser plant within Luapula Province.”

He said people in Nchelenge must not forget their year-in year-out social desolation as general elections draw closer.

“You have witnessed for yourselves how you have been treated over these past years and never forget about this treatment. Show those in the PF that it’s scratch my back, I scratch yours,” Kalaba said.

He further said the DP was spreading across Zambia.

“There should be no reason why the people of Nchelenge should not be part of the party’s growth. Vote for the DP in August this year!” he emphasised.

Meanwhile, Kalaba said: “you can’t have a government that is more in love with Chinese than its own citizens.”

“Who are they giving contracts today? They are giving them to Chinese and Zambians are begging for recognition from their own government,” said Kalaba.