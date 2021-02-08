Zambia a significant decliner on 2020 Corruption Perception Index

CORRUPTION is endemic in Zambia and affects people’s access to essential public services, reveals Transparency International’s Corruption Perception Index (CPI).

In its CPI report released on January 28 under the heading “Countries to watch”, TI stated that with a score of 33, Zambia was a significant decliner on the CPI, dropping five points since 2013.

Zambia has the same score as Egypt, eSwatini, Nepal and Sierra Leone.

“Corruption is endemic in Zambia and affects people’s access to essential public services,” TI noted.

TI, however, noted that Zambia’s commitment to procurement reforms would support greater transparency and accountability.

“According to our 2019 report, nearly one in five Zambian citizens paid bribes to receive services like health care or education. Mounting levels of

corruption may be attributable to an inefficient national public procurement system, operating

against a backdrop of rising foreign debt and high levels of poverty,” the TI stated.

TI stated that stronger commitment to procurement reforms and open civic spaces would support greater transparency and accountability.

“But the upcoming general election will ultimately determine whether corruption will be a priority in the coming years,” TI stated.

The TI reported that the 2020 Corruption Perceptions Index (CPI) paints a grim picture of the state of corruption worldwide.

It indicated that while most countries had made little to no progress in tackling corruption in nearly a decade, more than two-thirds of countries score below 50.

“Our analysis shows corruption not only undermines the global health response to COVID-19, but contributes to a continuing crisis of democracy.

“2020 proved to be one of the worst years in recent history, with the outbreak of the global COVID-19 pandemic and its devastating effects. The health and economic impact on individuals and communities worldwide has been catastrophic…as the past tumultuous year has shown, COVID-19 is not just a health and economic crisis, but a corruption crisis as well, with countless lives lost due to the insidious effects of corruption undermining a fair and equitable global response.

Reports of corruption during COVID-19 have reverberated across the globe,” stated TI.