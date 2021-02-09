FAZ BANKS ON UNDER-17 SKILL

FAZ president Andrew Kamanga says participation of the Under-17 boys national football team at next month’s Africa Cup of Nations is a step into the future.

Speaking through FAZ media, Kamanga said the association was excited about the team’s participation because it set the path for future great players.

Both the U-17 and senior women’s national teams are in camp ahead of their assignments.

Kamanga said the association would make sure that the women’s team did not fall into the trap of the Santiago de Chile outing that saw some team members suffer from COVID-19, leading to a prolonged isolation.

“Our Copper Queens, arising from their growing brand, received an invitation to an Eight Nation Invitational Tournament. This comes on the back of the Chile outing that was held last year where they played one of the two planned games before COVID-19 forced the cancellation of the second game,” he said. “Suffice to say Zambia beat Chile 2-1 in the match played on December 28, 2020. We are doing our best to ensure that we do not fall into the trap of the Santiago outing that saw some team members suffer from COVID-19 cases leading to prolonged isolation. We are in constant touch with our embassy in Ankara, Turkey to ensure that the team’s way is clear on that end. We will keep the nation updated on the developments around the Tokyo 2020 Olympic games bound Copper Queens.”

Kamanga said with the COVID-19 pandemic making it difficult to travel for different international games, the association would ensure easy preparations for the team.

“Zambia was last at the Under-17 Africa Cup of Nations in 2015. Most of these players in this team were part of the 2020 under-15 Vlatko Markovic Invitational Tournament in Croatia. In taking the team to Croatia, we had our eyes in preparing the boys for a grueling qualification campaign that was held in South Africa,” said Kamanga. “Thankfully, the lads negotiated through a tough qualifying campaign and qualified after emerging second at the Cosafa. We shall, as always look to giving the team good preparations before the tournament kicks off next month.”