Moomba residents threaten to beat MP over unfulfilled promises

[By Ben Mbangu in Monze]

WOMEN in Mujika and Kayola areas in Moomba Constituency have threatened to beat up their member of parliament Fred Chaatila for failing to deliver on his campaign promises.

The women who stormed the residence of local businessman Chizela Moonga to convince him to consider contesting the parliamentary seat in the August general elections, vowed not to vote for a candidate that will be imposed on them by the UPND.

Vainess Haniinga said those tasked with adopting people to contest elections must stop imposing candidates on citizens.

“Our MP is tired already yet he has not done anything in the whole five years he has been to parliament. If there is a place lacking development in Moomba Constituency is Kayola and Mujika. The roads are impassable and people are sharing water sources with animals,” she complained. “Our MP never showed care for us in 2019 when we were faced with the hunger situation,” Alice Mudenda said. “If he dares coming here we will beat him up because he has not done anything. This time around we don’t want to send hungry people to Parliament, no.”

Mudenda disclosed that women in the area spent nights praying for the current MP’s adoption and subsequent victory but he had ended up neglecting them.

Catherine Mwanza complained of poor road network as well as lack of safe drinking water.

“We are drinking dirty water yet every time there is an election we are asked to vote. What are we voting for if it is not for development?” wondered Mwanza. “…we don’t want him anymore. There is COVID-19 now and he has not done anything to help schools with face masks or soap. We don’t have secondary schools and our children are just getting married because they can’t manage walking long distances to reach to nearest secondary schools.”

But Chaatila said every voter had a right to complain when things were not going well.

“I have done my best to deliver on my campaign promises. I have lobbied for help from organisations like Water Aid which had put piped water in schools. I have drilled about four boreholes working with partners,” he said. “As for the roads, the World Bank had already funded the project but the government is delaying in ensuring that this road project is done hence this is not my fault.”

Chaatila said even if he had to go alone to Mujika and Kayola no one would beat him.

“I’m not scared to be beaten because I know that every election year there are funny things said and happenings and this one is one of them,” said Chaatila.

Meanwhile, Chizela said he was humbled by the confidence the women had in him.

“If it is your wish that I run for the office of MP who am I to refuse? You are the voters,” Chizela told the women. “I will seriously think about it. But for now give your current MP time to wind up his term in peace. Please don’t beat him. He is our brother.”