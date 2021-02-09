Musonda offers ‘visionary leadership’ for Mpulungu Constituency

WITH visionary leadership, we should have positioned Mpulungu as a significant source of sardines (kapenta) for the world through not only breeding but stocking, processing and packaging of the commodity and export, thereby creating employment, says Gilbert Bwali Musonda.

Musonda, who calls himself a graduate of the Michael Chilufya Sata and Chishimba Kambwili school of politics, is Mpulungu parliamentary aspirant in this August polls, on the National Democratic Congress ticket.

Fortified with an appreciable political experience from Sata and Kambwili, Musonda has offered to serve the people of Mpulungu, saying: “Mpulungu can develop” if only the people of the border district trust him to serve them after the August 12 elections.

A resident of Lusaka, Musonda says he spends most of his time in Mpulungu looking at how one day he would make the place an economic hub of not only the region but Zambia as a whole.

A chat with the 34-year-old politician reveals that he has a lot of plans for the peri-urban Mpulungu as he insists that the district has a lot of potential to create jobs for its people and develop but its major drawback is that it lacks a dedicated and foresighted representative in Parliament.

“Clearly, when you look at Mpulungu today, there is absolutely nothing meaningful worth pointing at which may have been undertaken by previous governments. Having been a keen follower of Michael Chilufya Sata and Dr Chishimba Kambwili’s school of politics, I believe that we join politics to serve the people and not to enrich ourselves,” Musonda says.

“We all know the potential that Mpulungu district has. For example, we have the water with abundant sardines, locally known as kapenta, which has high demand in Burundi and Guinea as well as on global scale.”

Further, Musonda notes that Mpulungu has fertile land for agriculture.

He says with enough farming equipment, the area could host commercial and peasant farming.

Musonda plans to put up milling plants in Mpulungu Constituency to process enough mealie-meal to supply Northern Province.

He adds that such supply could also be exported to the DRC, a project he believes will create employment for locals and contribute to Zambia’s gross domestic product (GDP).

“However, some of us wonder why Mpulungu remains poor despite having so many opportunities. The youths are tired of being used as a tool of violence and it’s time for Mpulungu to vote for a youthful leader to take over from the old folks who believe that young ones cannot lead,” Musonda notes.

“They say youths are the leaders of tomorrow but I don’t agree with the statement…it’s a tired one and now has become ambiguous because we are the leaders of today and not tomorrow.”

He explains that the reason old leaders do not develop and create jobs for the youths is because their age has advanced.

“They can die hence the reason for not developing the country…. This is a selfish way of reasoning, if you ask me,” he says.

“I’m giving myself to the people of Mpulungu to try me as a youth and I believe that I can’t fail because I have learnt so much from my political mentor Dr Chishimba Kambwili who always emphasises that leadership is all about serving the people.”

Musonda is married to his former course mate at university, Deborah Chisulo.

The couple has two children – a son and daughter.

Musonda stresses that he does not believe in importing leaders from elsewhere to serve in an area.

He was born in Kasimango village in Mpulungu district.

Musonda attended primary and secondary School in Mpulungu and Lusaka.

He later enrolled at the University of Zambia (UNZA) where he graduated with a certificate in procurement and supply.

While at UNZA, Musonda also did another certificate programme under the School of Education in financial auditing.

Musonda is also a diploma holder in business administration from Gideon Robert University of Lusaka.

“When you look at Mpulungu today, there is absolutely nothing meaningful worth pointing at which may have been undertaken by our senior citizen, Mr (Freedom) Sikazwe, for over 10 years he has been representing us,” Musonda complains.

“What is true is that, Mr Freedom Sikazwe has benefited more from being a representative of Mpulungu people than what the people have benefited from his representation.”

With huge dreams for Mpulungu, Musonda believes the incumbent member of parliament lacks sight to see how the people are struggling daily to make ends meet.

Musonda adds that today leaders should have positioned Mpulungu as a significant source of sardines to the world.

He says once voted member of parliament, his first priority will be to awaken the sleeping giant.

“Mpulungu is one of the most impoverished places there is in Zambia. The people have been subjected to suffering by successive representatives who use the goodwill of voters to improve themselves. This must end!” says Musonda.

“Past leaders have demonstrated how one would sit on a gold mine and still remain poor…We have seen nothing that points towards making Mpulungu a place worth being proud of, regardless of its rich potential.”

Ready and hungry to lead, Musonda, however, challenges Mpulungu residents to do their part by liberating and freeing themselves from the shackles of poverty.