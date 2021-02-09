Police prevent scruffy PF cadres from damaging Liberty Radio

[By Chambwa Moonga in Mporokoso]

ARMED police surrounded Liberty Radio in Mporokoso this morning to stop PF cadres from breaking the station.

Democratic Party president Harry Kalaba was about to feature on a live programme when a horde of scruffily dressed cadres stormed the station.

They demanded the radio station not go ahead with the programme.

But interviewer Daniel Lushinga insisted that the paid-for programme goes ahead and it did – at least for more than half an hour.

In anger, the cadres, armed with iron bars and catapults, smashed one of the window panes at the station’s entrance.

The programme then started and cadres raised their voices, hustling insults at Kalaba and the radio station management.

Police, led by Mporokoso Police Station officer-in-charge, then came and took charge of the radio station, as Kalaba spoke on the radio programme.

In the meantime, the cadres stood at a distance and loudly praised President Edgar Lungu for ‘developing’ Mporokoso.

About 40 minutes into the programme, power supply in town was cut and the interview ended.

“Edgar Lungu will not manage to stop this by way of using violence. This is not strength for PF! Baletina (they are afraid),” reacted Kalaba, as he watched the cadres scuffling with his security detail.

Kalaba left the radio station surrounded by police officers.

As he walked to his vehicle, the loud-mouthed cadres gathered and continued to utter belittling words towards Kalaba.