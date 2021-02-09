STATE HOUSE A CRIME SCENE …DEC, ACC must keep a record of PF financial extravagance – Changala

BREBNER Changala has charged that State House is now a crime scene for those in power.

Changala, a good governance activist, says President Edgar Lungu has shown that he is an accomplice by keeping quiet on criminal activities taking place in his administration.

He told The Mast in an interview that despite being linked to the dishing out of illegal money by Lusaka Province minister Bowman Lusambo, the Head of State has chosen to keep quiet.

“I stand here to report publicly, as the money has been displayed publicly, that there’s a crime scene and that crime scene is at State House. State House is now a crime scene, this must be emphasised,” he said. “So, the PF in their desperation to hold on to power are committing financial crimes on daily basis. Bowman Lusambo has implicated the President, that the President is the one peddling the cash that they’re throwing all over the show; and the President has not denied [it]. So, the President is an accomplice in this financial misdemeanor.”

He wondered where ruling party members were getting money from which they were throwing all over.

“PF in the last three months have gone outright to buy the people of Zambia who they have impoverished. They have been dishing out cash donations and motor vehicle donations in a falling economy,” he said. “But let’s go back to the cash donations. This country has got financial regulations where money laundering is an offence and cash on the counter can only be up to K25,000. Thereafter you do a bank transfer to a beneficiary. Now, the PF has broken all the financial regulations in the book. And the regulator: the police, the DEC (Drug Enforcement Commission) and the Anti-Corruption Commission are all looking elsewhere because they have not invited anyone of them to the police to explain the source of this money in a falling economy or to account for the source of this money.”

Changala assured that evidence of money laundering would always be there, no matter how much PF tried to destroy it.

“So, the goodness about money [is that] it leaves a trail. And I want to tell DEC and ACC that PF members, especially ministers and MPs, including the President, they are no longer banking the money,” he said. “Money has become their pillow and they are using it to buy patronage because they have lost legitimacy. They have no regard for the electorate who they have impoverished.”

Changala advised law enforcement agencies to keep records of financial crimes so that culprits in PF could be followed after a change of government.

“I want to put it plainly that the DEC and the ACC in its current form, I know it’s moribund, but there will be a time in the coming years, if not months, when things will change. They must keep a record of these financial extravagance because the money being expended and being thrown around by the PF is money from the treasury,” Changala said. “And if it is not money from the treasury [then] it’s money from corrupt contracts. And it is also money from their corrupt associates that have been inflating the tender bids.”

He however bemoaned ineptitude from law enforcement agencies who only act when instructed by politicians.

Changala warned senior law enforcement officers that they would be asked to account for their inefficiency.

“And I invite ACC, I invite the Public Protector, I invite the DEC; later on, the police. I know they will not move in, but they must know that there are Zambians who are alert and they are aware because even the director general of ACC if he doesn’t do anything, he will be called to account at some point due to dereliction of duty,” Changala said. “He’s getting paid for the job he has failed to perform – that is a crime. The DEC commissioner is the same, getting money for the job he’s refusing to perform. It’s a serious offence.”

And Changala wondered why the PF were so desperate to retain power if indeed they were clean.

“The PF is desperate to retain power. And if you have seen they have ignored even the Covid regulations which they set up themselves while they are stopping everybody else from going out and campaign, and constantly reminding them about the pandemic,” he said. “PF is ever campaigning and attracting large crowds, the same crowds that they are feasting with stolen money. The desperation comes out of the very fact that they have lost their legitimacy. There’s no sane human being with five senses who can vote for PF, not even one.”

Changala appealed to the public to get the money from PF but vote them out.

He further warned that the new government would demand accountability from President Lungu, Lusambo and others who have been dishing out money.

“I’m appealing to the people of Zambia to take the money that PF is distributing and take it as their own money. None of the PF members is running a credible business, the economy is failing. How is it that PF is the only political party, it’s the only enterprise that is financially liquid?” asked Changala. “Any viable enterprise is supposed to have employees. PF has not employed anybody. PF must produce tax returns. These tax returns must include the tax returns for Bowman Lusambo and President Edgar Chagwa Lungu so that we come and rest this matter that these are successful businessmen. Or else, it will remain on record that PF are criminals, if they do not show us where this money they are donating came from; we need to know the source.”