We’ve a lame duck as President not worth talking about, says Katuka

UPND secretary general Stephen Katuka says revelations that expired medicines worth millions of kwacha have been found is a sign that Zambia is on autopilot.

In a statement, Katuka said the UPND has received with serious concern the continued scandalous developments of expired drugs at the Ministry of Health.

“Not long ago, we had substandard medical supplies which were recalled and the government has not told us what has happened to the money which was spent on the same supplies, whether the suppliers have refunded the government or not. This time around, we have another painful revelation involving the expired medicines worth millions of Kwacha,” Katuka said.

He said the government’s failure to provide transportation of medicines on account of lack of funds was unconvincing because they have been buying councillors to defect to the ruling party and consequently causing by-elections, in which they have been flashing money to the electorate.

Katuka said his party found the PF’s behaviour to keep medicine until it expires criminal.

“With all these revelations, we are shocked that Edgar Lungu could still assign Dr Chitalu Chilufya more responsibilities. What is it that Edgar Lungu has in common with Chitalu Chilufya that the Head of State would fail to act decisively on a matter of public importance? Our conclusion is that the country is on autopilot. We have a lame duck as President not worth talking about,” he said.

Katuka further said President Lungu was an embarrassment to the presidency of the country as he has brought shame to Zambia’s political history.

“Come August 12th, 2021, he must be ready to pack his belongings. Enough of drama,” said Katuka.