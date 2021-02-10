A united opposition the only remedy to removing brutal PF – NDC

OPPOSITION leaders in Zambia must know that to rule a country one must be a selfless person who should put people’s interest first, says Gilbert Musonda.

In a statement yesterday, the National Democratic Congress (NDC) deputy national chairman said if the current opposition alliance involving his party, the UPND, ADD and others does not resolve the issues over a coalition there’s a risk of unimaginable hardships on Zambians in the next five years.

He warned the opposition leaders not to be self-centred by only thinking about their well-being as opposed to the majority Zambians wallowing in abject poverty.

“Previous alliances have failed because everyone wants to be a president and in the process they end up collapsing. People must understand that there can be only one President at a time,” he said. “If truly our leaders in the opposition love the people of Zambia as they claim, let them join hands with the current alliance and remove the PF government under the leadership of President Edgar Chagwa Lungu. If at all they mean well, they should note that a united force is the only remedy to removing this brutal regime.”

Musonda, who is also NDC Mpulungu Constituency aspiring candidate, said there was no single political party that can remove the PF government from power owing to the state machinery.

He said as a youth leader he reckons the only way the PF would be sent into retirement is for the alliance members, and those who are in opposition but have not yet joined, to hold hands.

“They are controlling all the institutions that deal with the electoral process hence the PF stands a better chance to retain the power,” he said. “As youths, we are more than ready to work with the alliance because we want this country to be liberated from the corrupt regime. The only people’s hope this year is the alliance and should the alliance fail people of Zambia should prepare their mind to endure another five years of suffering.”

Musonda said opposition leaders should take a leaf from what happened in Malawi where the opposition buried its differences to remove the oppressive ruling party.

“If someone wants to be a leader, he must be ready to be led by others. Selfishness will not take us anywhere because the most affected people are common Zambians,” he said. “My heart bleeds when I see my fellow youths languishing in poverty and our government cannot do anything for them. Zambians must rise to defeat the PF and protect our minerals and other natural resources which God gave us for free.”

Musonda said the current alliance has given citizens hope that the better Zambia is coming after August 12.

He commended party leaders Chishimba Kambwili, Hakainde Hichilema and Charles Milupi for showing true leadership in teaming up to liberate the poor Zambians.

“This is how leaders who aspire to be president should behave. We hope that the glitch delaying the process of the alliance is resolved. Together let’s make a strong alliance that will unseat this current regime. Zambia is for Zambians and not for an individual,” said Musonda.