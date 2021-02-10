Allow voters to review disability status, ZAFOD tells ECZ

THE Zambia Federation of Disability Organisations (ZAFOD) has called on the Electoral Commission of Zambia (ECZ) to allow voters to review and correct, if necessary, their disability status during the voters’ register inspection period.

ZAFOD director Justine Bbakali said this quest was based on the federation’s findings from its select observation of voter registration, where ZAFOD observers noted that disability types were not consistently registered.

He said although ZAFOD commends the ECZ for incorporating the registration of disability type into the voter registration exercise, it notes with concern that ECZ officials failed to consistently record voters’ disability type, with some ECZ officers recording only disabilities that they themselves assessed such as the visually impaired and those with physical disabilities.

“Therefore, the register will not reflect the correct disability type of a voter in all cases, which limits the ECZ to provide reasonable accommodation on the Election Day,” he said. “ZAFOD calls on the ECZ to allow for the correction of disability type during the inspection period and for the ECZ to publicise correction will be allowed so that persons with disabilities can ensure their disability information is accurately captured.”

Bbakali said ZAFOD’s observers also noted that multiple registration centres visited were not accessible to those with physical disabilities, requiring voters to go up steps or presenting other obstacles to accessing voter registration.

He said these findings, as well as ZAFOD’s concerns on the lack of systematic and complete recording of voters’ disability types are consistent with the nationwide observation findings published by the Christian Churches Monitoring Group (CCMG).

“ZAFOD further calls on the ECZ to undertake an analysis of accessibility of venues that will serve as inspection centres and polling stations and undertake adequate measures to make all of these venues fully accessible to persons with disabilities, so they can freely participate in the voter register inspection exercise and in casting their votes on election day,” said Bbakali.

On December 20, 2020, ZAFOD deployed four members of its Technical Working Group, who were duly accredited by the ECZ, to eight selected registration centres in three Lusaka constituencies, following the extension of the voter registration exercise.