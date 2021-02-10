Dora’s child will vote for her this year, vows Elizabeth Phiri

[By Melony Chisanga in Petauke]

A WOMAN of Kumbuyo village in senior chief Kalindawalo in Petauke district has told Dora Siliya that her only child will vote for her this year.

Over a week ago, Siliya, the Petauke Central PF member of parliament, mocked residents of Kumbuyo village after they asked for a borehole.

Siliya wondered why the residents were asking for a borehole costing K35,000 when they had failed to educate their children who would have put money together to sink one for them.

She told them that her parents had managed to educate her and that she only had one child so that she could manage to educate him.

Siliya said because of what her parents did she could always give them whatever they asked for.

Responding to Siliya’s remarks, Elizabeth Phiri said it was an insult to tell off people who welcome you in their village.

She said despite being poor, they deserved respect from the MP.

“Yes, we do have water problems here because most of our boreholes are broken. Like in this village of headman Kumbuyo, we only have one borehole that services more than 1,000 people. When our MP came to have a meeting with us here we thought it was important to tell her the challenges we were facing in the area,” Phiri told The Mast. “But we were surprised with the response when one of us asked her to help us with a borehole. To talk about having one child and wrappers was out of context. Our MP insulted us. Me, here, I have six children, I have never used Dora Siliya’s wrapper.”

Phiri said it was wrong for Siliya to mock people who put her in office.

“What kind of thinking is that now? From the 2016 election to date, she had never visited us. People thought it was their opportunity to share the problem. But we are not happy with her insults,” said Phiri. “Since she has one child which she has educated up to university level, the same child will vote for her this year. We will also give our votes to our children.”

And Brown Daka said from 2006 when Siliya became Petauke Central member of parliament they only see her when elections are near.

He said people have always remained hopeful that she will give them development but nothing has happened.

“Development here is a challenge. People are still walking long distances to look for water, schools and hospitals. Like now, boreholes have been broken because there is no service. The water problem is worse when we get into dry season, most of the wells get dry,” said Daka. “What people want is development. They are asking themselves, what has madam Siliya done in her last 15 years as MP, starting from 2006? You will find that there is nothing. People only see her when we have elections like this year.”