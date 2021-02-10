Leave us alone, Hatembos ask Nawakwi

PHELUNA and Milton Hatembo have pleaded with FDD leader Edith Nawakwi to leave them out of her fights with UPND leader Hakainde Hichilema.

The duo told Byta FM radio’s

McDonald Mayaba how Nawakwi approached the family proposing to help them get back their farmland they individually sold to Hichilema after their father’s death.

Milton said his father died in 1987 and in 2005, they decided to sell portions of the farm number 1924, Kalomo, to realise money for rates.

He explained that Pheluna, the administrator, was first to sell her portion of the land.

Milton said each of the siblings sold their portions individually.

He said he was the last to sell his.

He said he approached Hichilema telling him that he was selling his portion of the farm.

“Nendakamana kupandulula, bakaamba kuti ndayiyanda. Mbendakaisambala kuli mbao; ndakaisambala kulimbao (when I finished explaining, he said he was interested. That is how I sold it to him; I sold it),” he explained.

Asked whether he sold it directly to Hichilema, Milton said, “Direct, ndime ndakabayandaula, akubajana (it’s me who looked for him and I found him).”

Asked if Hichilema owed him anything over the transaction, Milton said, “takwe pe (absolutely nothing).”

Pheluna said her late father was in a polygamous marriage.

She said after his death, as children of his first wife decided to sell the portion of their land to raise money for rates.

She said behind her, some of her siblings went ahead also to sell portions of the land.

“Banji bakasambala, kunyina wakali kuboola kulindime kundambila kuti antuswe twaboola tusambale nyika, no. Aumwi wakali kulisambalila mbuli mbwayanda (many sold their portions. No one came to me to indicate that they want to sell their land, they sold them as they pleased),” she explained.

Asked by Miyoba who owned the land she sold, Pheluna responded, “njiyangu; ndakasambala (it was mine, I sold it).”

Pheluna said she sold her portion to Bernard Mazuba.

She said there was no problem that arose over the transaction.

And Milton added that each of the siblings sold their own portions of the land.

He explained that the portions were not demarcated at the time they were selling them.

He said there was an agreement among the siblings to sell their own portions.

“Ezyi zyo batwaamba kuti tuli ma orphans, tuli bapati swebo, ba taata bakafwa mu 87, more than 30 years ago…we are not orphans. Tulijisi aba zyukulu tobamwi (we are not orphans as we are being branded, we are old enough. Our father died in 1987, that is more than 30 years ago. Some of us even have grandchildren, so we are not orphans),” Milton said.

Milton said the family does not want someone to be their spokesperson.

He said the siblings have their eldest sister they could have easily called upon to help them and not anyone else.

He said Nawakwi was rushing as if the family chose her to be their spokesperson.

“Abatuleke tupumune. The Hatembo family kunyina politician pe, tatuyandi kuba muma politics… aya akutukanwa kubantu (let her leave us alone to rest. There is no politician in the Hatembo family, we don’t want to be engaged in today’s politics of insults by people); we don’t like that,” he said. “Abatuleke, leave us alone, please.”

Milton said the family was not interested in being quoted in the media daily.

“Baleke kutucita involve, na balalwana oko, na kuli ma problems ngobalwana a ba HH a bambi, kabaulilana ma summons noti kuti kabacita involve our family, no (she should stop involving us. If they are fighting or have problems with HH and others, they should go to court instead of involving our family),” Milton said.

He disclosed that before going to court, he had told Nawakwi, in the presence of the lawyer, that he sold his portion to Hichilema.

And Pheluna said as administrator, she agreed with Nawakwi especially that her brothers were accusing her of having gotten K110 million from the sale of the land.

She explained that she agreed to go to court so that her brothers could hear for themselves that she did not get any of their money.

Pheluna said she told Nawakwi that she did not know Hichilema.

She pleaded with Nawakwi to have mercy on her as a fellow woman.

“Amundivwide luse, mebo nda mwana uciswa…amundileke (have mercy on me, I have a sick child…leave me alone),” she said.

Pheluna also dismissed reports that she had been beaten.

She said since they lost the court case, the issue should not go further.

Pheluna said if there was a fight somewhere, she does not want to be part of it.

Asked how Nawakwi found herself in the issue, Milton said she was the one who wanted to help them.

He said now they have come to realise that the help had caused a fight.

Milton disclosed that Nawakwi invited them to a chat to help them over their squabbling over the portions that were sold.

Milton said he does not want to join politics.

He said the whole plot was for him to join politics and to dig and fight Hichilema.

“Tatuyandi kuba atwaambo anguwe pe, abalwane beni beni, please, please twakomba, abatugusye mukaambo aka (we don’t want to have differences with him [Hichilema], let them remove us from this issue, let them just fight on their own),” Milton said.

Asked why they chose to have the interview in a secluded place, Milton said they wanted to be free to express themselves.

He added that Farm No. 1924 cannot help the whole country as it was a private property.

Asked whether they regret taking the issue to court, Pheluna said it had wasted her time.

Asked if they were promised anything, Milton said they were told that they would get back the farm.

“But we don’t want to say many things, so from today let them stop involving us and parading us in the media,” he said in Tonga.

He pleaded with Nawakwi to stop it.

Asked whether they paid for the lawyer, Milton disclosed that, “twakagwasyigwa buya kuti batubbadelele kaambo twapangene buya (we were helped to pay because it was planned that way).”

Asked if they knew who was paying the lawyer, Milton answered in the affirmative.

“Ino tulomba kuti kuli zyezyo atwiime (now we are asking that over these, we stop here),” said Milton.