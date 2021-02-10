MBEWE TRIMS U-17 SQUAD

THE Zambia U17 national team has continued with its preparation for the Junior Africa Cup of Nations slated for Morocco next month.

Team captain Miguel Chaiwa told the Mast Sports that the team has continued working hard ahead of the showpiece where they aim to reach the semifinal stage.

Chaiwa urges his team mates to continue working hard ahead of the tournament.

“The trainings are okay. We are focusing on the tournament that will be held in Morocco and our performance is very good on and off the pitch,” he said.

Chaiwa said competition in the camp is high due to the introduction of new players.

“The competition is very high and we are not supposed to sleep. The new guys are in and we are not supposed to be relaxed that we were there in South Africa. We are supposed to pull our socks and the morale is high,” added Chaiwa. “We have a big task ahead of us and we came second last year at COSAFA, and this gives us a homework to work extra hard. And we should go to the AfCON and reach the top four, and that can determine if we can reach the final.”

And assistant coach Chisi Mbewe said the technical bench had dropped 11 players from the 41 that were called to camp last week.

“So far so good. The boys are sharpening up so well ahead of the competition. So far, we have remained with 30 players that we are still trying to assess. But I am happy with the way they are competing,” said Mbewe. “It has been a challenge and it has been so competitive. The players that have been left out are not bad players but we are going to the AfCON. We need to pick the best. So far, we are remaining with 30 and the number shall be trimmed.”