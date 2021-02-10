NAPSA is a money laundering conduit for plunder – UPND

THE United Party for National Development says NAPSA is now a money laundering conduit where pensions money is being plundered in inflated infrastructure related investments.

UPND policy and research deputy chairman, and aspiring National Management Committee candidate, Joseph Lungu expressed concern with the state of pensioners.

Lungu said the UPND also believes NAPSA should be more accountable and transparent in their investment portfolio management as well as fully disclosing the actual month-on-month returns on the various investments in which public pensions money has been ploughed.

“The UPND believes that in a declining economy such as ours, where poverty, inequality and unemployment are rife, it is not beneficial for government through NAPSA, so continue holding on to workers’ contributions until the legally prescribed retirement age,” he said. “With the low life expectancy, it means most contributors are expected to die well before they have an opportunity to receive their working life pensions packages. In fact, NAPSA is now a money laundering conduit where pensions money is being plundered in inflated infrastructure related investments.”

Lungu said to reform NAPSA, the UPND administration would allow partial percentage based access to pensions contributions after a determined period of actively contributing into the NAPSA pool.

He said the UPND administration would devise NAPSA based unemployment benefits once a contributor was out of work and actively seeking employment for at least three months.

“A UPND administration will focus on leveraging NAPSA to deliver rent to own low – medium cost housing units which contributors may rent with a view to own,” he said.

Lungu said this would go a long way towards alleviating the housing crisis among civil servants and young professionals.

He said the measures were aimed at delivering pensions justice for thousands, if not millions, of working class people.

“This will also be a bold and huge step towards redressing the poverty and inequality traps,” said Lungu.