Chipata High Court sends 2 juveniles to reformatory school over aggravated robbery

THE Chipata High Court has ordered two juveniles from a gang of young men called ‘vampires’ which attacked and robbed a Chipata resident in 2019 to be taken to a reformatory school.

Lusaka judge Kazimbe Chenda, who is sitting in Chipata, convicted the two juveniles on Friday after they pleaded guilty to one count of aggravated robbery.

Judge Chenda released three others after the state applied that they be released through nolle prosequi.

Probation officer Christabel Sampa recommended that the young boys be sent to a reformatory school.

The juveniles jointly and whilst acting together attacked George Zulu and stole from him a blackberry phone and wrist watch all valued at K1,580 on November 10, 2019, in Chipata.

According to facts presented by State Advocate Lester Siamasonta, the victim George Zulu, 21, decided to take a walk on the material day and met seven young men when he reached Crown Hill School.

Siamasonta stated that the young men who called themselves the Vampires surrounded Zulu and searched him whilst others were beating him.

He stated that one of the young men had a metal bar.

Siamasonta stated that Zulu was wounded on one of the fingers during the attack.

He stated that Zulu managed to run away and reported the matter to a G4 security guard.

Siamasonta stated that the security guard managed to apprehend one of the suspects.

He stated that a wrist watch was recovered as the suspect who was apprehended first had exchanged it with beer and cigarettes.

Siamasonta said the suspect led to the arrest of his friends.