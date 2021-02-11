Just Politics; by Aaron Ng’ambi: next govt shouldn’t pay odious debt from PF

It is a matter of legal theory in international law that any national debt incurred by an autocratic regime should not be enforceable. This principle of international law should take effect should the opposition political party win the elections this year, and this article seeks to explain why. Since the Patriotic Front (PF) government came into power in 2011, they have gone on a borrowing spree without consulting the Zambian people. And now that they are failing to pay some of these loans, it has become apparent to any well-meaning Zambian that this government is perhaps counting on dumping this debt on their successors after the August 12, 2021 elections. The PF government was well advised by the opposition political parties, and other stakeholders to engage carefully when obtaining the Eurobonds. However, this advice fell on deaf ears and the government proceeded to contract this loan with a high interest rate.

There is enough evidence to prove that the PF government has on several occasions contracted illegal public debt, without the approval of the National Assembly as provided for in article 63 section 2 (d) of the amended constitution of 2016. Therefore, any contract entered into by two parties illegally should be considered as null and void. Also, this government has contracted high interest Chinese debts with and without the full knowledge or consent of the Zambian people. This is a very unfortunate reality because it is the Zambian taxpayer who is solely responsible for paying back these loans whether we like it or not. And to make matters worse, the money from these loans is not only pocketed by the corrupt elements withing the PF government. But some of these monies have been used to buy heavy, war-like equipment for the police service that has used them against unarmed and defenseless people. Therefore, let us be clear and state here that it is this prime example of using money from loans to buy police equipment which renders those loans or debt odious. Because under the PF government, the police have used teargases to kill a university student in cold blood. The Zambia police have also used live ammunition to kill unarmed citizens in broad daylight, all of which I am sure were purchased from the loans or debt money obtained from outside lenders. Our people should inform the international community that whosoever deals with the PF government in terms debt contraction would be doing so at their own risk. The present government has time and time again demonstrated despotic tendencies of which I am sure, the international lenders or creditors are aware of. Hence, the question remains as to why these creditors still engage or give money to a regime such as the PF, despite knowing too well that this is against the principle of international law.

As we are approaching the elections in August this year, it is evident that time is of the essence, and that the PF government seems to realise that they have become a liability to the Zambian people in more ways than one. The same people who voted for PF in 2011, by and large, seem to be disenchanted with scandals after scandals associated with the ruling party. However, the other reality which is often overlooked is the fact that the PF government has also become a liability to their counterparts in the international community because of it defaulting on a few loan payments. Hence, our appeal to those Chinese nationals or any other groups of people who have and continue to give money to this desperate regime is that be careful and be wise because this regime is potentially on its way out of power. So, all international creditors should think twice in terms of all their dealings with the PF because the next government may not have any obligation to honour or pay back such odious loans. Especially if the new government can prove that the loans in question are not enforceable. This predicament actually creates a serious problem for the ruling elite. Thus, the PF will do anything and everything to try and rig the elections because they understand that losing an election this year will have grave consequences for them.

Since 2021 is the year of the ballot, we cannot be naïve and think that our government will be responsible and act indifferent when it comes to borrowing. In fact, we expect the opposite to be true. This government will borrow more money in the last remaining six months before the polls than we have ever seen. And of course, this massive borrowing will be facilitated by the necessity for them to heavily fund their election campaigns. Sadly, we have already seen videos circulating on social media platforms of PF party officials dishing out money during by-elections in different parts of the country. But also, we have witnessed how the same PF party officials have gone on rampage all over the country, throwing out money to certain groups of people from the so-called the presidential empowerment fund as a campaign strategy. Where does the PF government get these huge amounts of money they are giving out to marketeers, certain groups of women, the youth etc. In all fairness to the Zambian people, the presidential empowerment fund should be audited and investigated, and if the money in that fund is proceeds from a contractual loan then such a loan should not be paid back by the next government or rather the Zambian people.

In the final analysis, if a new government is ushered into power after the elections, there is need for a thorough assessment to be done to make sure that any debt that the PF government has entered into with the international community meets all the standards of a reasonable and fair loan. It cannot be a loan entered into under duress, or even a loan for which money was used by the PF government to oppress and suppress the people. Therefore, the lenders to this present government of Zambia have an obligation to make sure that the PF government uses the loan money for the intended purpose. For example, you cannot borrow money to buy heavy artillery equipment to use against the ordinary people. This is not a strange concept, because even the International Monetary Fund (IMF) always lays out conditions and stipulations of debt acquisitions. The IMF usually takes keen interest in making sure that there are mechanisms in place for indebted countries to use the money accordingly and ensure that these countries also pay the loans over a given period of time through a payment plan. Unfortunately, in most cases, our friends from the People’s Republic of China seem to care less about the manner in which their loans issued to a country are used. But yet, if any given country defaults on these Chinese loans, our friends are quick to grab or confiscate national assets as repayment for their money.

Let us be clear that there is no government on this face of the earth which has an obligation to pay odious and illegal loans. Therefore, the next government of the Republic of Zambia should not pay any odious debt contracted by the Patriotic Front government, as a matter of principle in international law.

Email; aaronngambi@yahoo.com