Let’s keep 2021 campaigns above the belt, says Haimbe

LAWYER turned politician Mulambo Haimbe says political candidates seeking election to public office this August must pledge peace to level the playing field.

Haimbe, who aspires to run for the Lusaka Central parliamentary seat under the opposition UPND, says if people are to get the best representation, candidates need to be above board and allow democracy to flourish.

He promised to keep his run up to the August tripartite elections peaceful and challenged other candidates to do the same.

“I appeal to those joining the race in Lusaka Central that let us show, as candidates, that we are going into a new era that we are cut above the rest. Can we have issue based politics rather than character assassination? I am making a promise to my competitors and colleagues that let’s keep it above the belt, issue based politics. We can talk about each other’s track record, just pointing out facts,” Haimbe pledged. “Let us have a non-violent campaign in Lusaka Central and elsewhere generally. I know we have places like Intercity [Bus Terminus] and so on where our colleagues have been said to have their most violent cadres. Can we please stand head and shoulder above what is going on now! I am also making a promise that I would want to run a non-violent campaign but keeping in mind the right to defend ourselves. But if we are to compete democratically and fairly, let’s make the playing field level for ourselves by making these promises to one another and I am challenging my colleagues to denounce violence and allow the best person to win.”

He said that “democracy demands that people have their choices and seeing a lot of people vying for this position does not worry me but excites me because now I have to do my best in order to convince the people that I am better than the rest.”