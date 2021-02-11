Maintain your lane, South PS urges civil servants

NEWLY appointed Southern Province permanent secretary Joyce Nsamba has urged civil servants in the area to maintain their lane and not delve into politics.

Addressing heads of departments, Nsamba said everything in the Civil Service was guided.

“Maintain your lane. I want to encourage you to toe the white line because whatever you do is guided. Why go into politics if you are a civil servant? As a Civil Servant do your role,” Nsamba said.

She said it was important for any civil servant to secure their positions.

“But if you want to join politics go and wear washable masks in politics. The disposable one is for us civil servants. I’m here to do my work so please support me so that together we succeed,” Nsamba pleaded. “I’m happy being transferred from Muchinga which is a rural province, though that excitement comes with anxiety. I’m a gender advocate and one of the pioneers of FAWEZA.”

She observed that there were few women in key positions in the province.

“Men be careful. Make sure you work hard. If you do not work hard you will have it coming,” said Nsamba.

Outgoing permanent secretary Mwangala Liomba said he felt happy to be leaving the stage while people were still clapping for him.

“When you leave office without being forced, your conscience is clear. If you voluntarily leave you have no hard feelings because that is your choice. I’m going into another field to test the waters,” he said. “I started work in 1983 meaning I have clocked 38 years of unbroken service. I have been PS for six years, I was deputy PS for five years. I was district administrative officer for 11 years. I was HOD at secondary school for two years, and the list goes on. Having served that far definitely I needed to rest. I have broken the record from the time I started working. I have never heard of a PS who voluntarily resigned to say ‘I’m now going to do other things’. I’m the first one. If you voluntarily leave you have no hard feelings because that is your choice. So I’m leaving this place on a happy note because I have decided to go and do other things no. To leave this issue of targets, deadlines, to say ‘we want this by such and such date’.”

Liomba added that humility was key if one wanted to go far in their career in the civic service.

“You need to humble yourself at every stage in your tour of duty. Be humble like a dove – that’s what the scripture says – and clever like a serpent. I urge you to be very humble because that is the qualification number one and that’s what I have also learnt in the administration of President Edgar Lungu,” he said.

Liomba urged the civil servants to learn to be resilient.

“There are ups and downs in all this so you must learn to endure. You must be yourself. Rain or no rain be yourself. It is important to remain committed and do your work as you have been assigned to do then you are going to find your stay in the civil service very happy,” Liomba said.

And Liomba urged Nsamba to treat all her subordinates fairly.

“PS, please look at all these civil servants as your children. Treat them equally. Some of them with Tonga names, some with Lozi names, some with Bemba names, they are all here. Treat them fairly. They are there as your children who are here to work for you. Give them room to work. They will perform and the credit and success will come to you as PS,” said Liomba.