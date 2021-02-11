M’membe calls for Lupupa’s forgiveness

FRED M’membe has called on the public to accept Matero Catholic Parish priest Lastone Lupupa’s apology after he advocated election rigging in favour of the PF.

Delivering his sermon two weeks ago, Fr Lupupa told congregants that if those in the opposition continued to threaten current government leaders with convictions for various crimes, then it would be better to rig elections so that they do not takeover.

His message annoyed various stakeholders, resulting in the Catholic leadership putting him to task.

The priest later apologised through a recorded video that he posted on his Facebook page.

Other stakeholders are still finding it hard to accept his apology, especially that he said those offensive words at the pulpit.

Bu Dr M’membe, the Socialist Party leader, said no matter the degree of anger against the priest, people needed to tone down and forgive him.

“I wholeheartedly accept Fr Lupupa’s apology and forgive him. Moreover, as Christians we know we are meant to be kind, loving, humble, and respectful to others. And one true test of this is how we handle situations when we believe we’ve been wronged,” he said in a statement yesterday.

“As a candidate in this year’s presidential elections and leader of a political party that is taking part in this year’s elections at all levels, I was very offended by Fr Lastone Lupupa’s homily urging rigging if the Patriotic Front is seen to be losing. I was also very disappointed with his homily as a Catholic. But our priest has apologised. He regrets what he said and he has asked for forgiveness, mercy. What more should we expect or ask from him? To hang himself?”

He said although it seemed difficult for human beings to forgive, it was the best thing to do.

With Biblical reference, Dr M’membe said harbouring anger could be dangerous to anyone’s life.

“We are reminded in Proverbs 26:4-5, ‘Do not answer a fool according to his folly, or you yourself will be just like him. Answer a fool according to his folly, or he will be wise in his own eyes.’ I know very well that accepting an apology can be tough, especially if the person apologising really hurt you. Like apologising, responding to an ‘I’m sorry’ takes maturity,” Dr M’membe said. “It takes maturity and humility to own up to your mistakes and apologise. It also takes maturity and humility to accept an apology after you’ve been wronged. Accepting an apology and forgiving someone often doesn’t come easily, but still this can be handled with sincerity, mindfulness and grace. Put simply, apologising requires effort, and if someone seems apathetic, we probably want to take note and try to get it behind us. We shouldn’t let it fester.”

He reminded people of various ways in which they have also offended others, yet were forgiven.

“There are so many things we’ve all done in our lives that we just pray people don’t hold over us. Let’s give our friends breaks when we can. We shouldn’t continue to dwell on it, because if it’s eating us up, it’s toxic,” said Dr M’membe. “Moving on is an important part of self-care. It’s not being selfish. It’s about living our best life, which can’t happen when we’re filled with anger or hate. It doesn’t mean we have to be friends again, but we can accept the effort and go on with our lives.”